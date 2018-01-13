  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Rory McIlroy reveals heart irregularities he will need 'to keep on top of'

Eager to start winning again, four-time major champion McIlroy said an irregularity with his heart had been discovered.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Jan 2018, 9:05 AM
11 hours ago 5,003 Views 7 Comments
McIlroy pictured at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Kingbarns in October.
RORY MCILROY HAS revealed he had an “irregularity” with his heart that the World Number 11 would need to manage.

The Northern Irishman finished 2017 without a win – the first time he had failed to claim a tournament in a calendar year since 2008.

While McIlroy battled injuries last year, the 28-year-old revealed he also had a heart problem that he needed to keep an eye on.

“The rib’s fine, no problems whatsoever – I had an MRI scan on my thoracic spine and all was OK. But I’ve got a bit of an irregularity with my heart that I have to keep on top of,” he told The Telegraph.

“I have a flat T-wave and I’ll have to get an echo [cardiogram] on my heart every six months and an MRI scan every year.

“I suffered a really bad viral infection in China 18 months ago and they told me that’s the reason that I have this thickening of my left ventricle and there’s a bit of scar tissue.

“For now, I just need to stay on top of it and have to stay fit. Hey, I was planning on doing that anyway.”

A four-time major winner, McIlroy claimed the most recent of those at the 2014 US PGA Championship.

While he has slipped outside the top 10 in the rankings, McIlroy said his focus was purely on winning.

“It’s nice to be world number one, sure, and I will get back there, but it’s all about winning tournaments,” he said.

“And I will give myself the best chances this season.”

Make mine a double! Ireland’s teen sensation wins second major US tournament

Tiger Woods to make PGA Tour return at the course where he secured his last major win

The42 Team

