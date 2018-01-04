Tiger Woods to make PGA Tour return at the course where he secured his last major win

TIGER WOODS HAS announced he will make his return to the PGA Tour by playing the Farmers Insurance Open this month and the Genesis Open in February.

The 14-time major champion has been plagued by back injuries in recent years and made his latest comeback after a 10-month lay-off at the Hero World Challenge in December, where he briefly led before eventually placing tied ninth.

Woods recently spoke of his hope of playing a full schedule in 2018 and he will start his quest to do so at the familiar venue of Torrey Pines.

It is the course where Woods secured his last major win at the 2008 US Open, and the Farmers Insurance Open — the last official Tour event Woods featured in a year ago — is a tournament the American has won seven times.

That competition takes place from 25-28 January, and Woods will then switch his focus to the Genesis Open in Los Angeles.

“I’m very excited to be back at Riviera [Country Club],” Woods said via a statement on the tournament’s website.

“I haven’t played at Riviera in a tournament in a very long time.

“To be able to play in an event that I used to come to as an amateur, as a junior and now as the tournament host, that is on one of the most historic sites in all of golf, it’s a dream come true.”

