  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 4 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here are the semi-final draws for the 2018 O'Byrne and Walsh Cup competitions

Last round of fixtures in the Leinster pre-season fare this weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 4 Jan 2018, 6:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,490 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3781926

REIGNING CHAMPIONS DUBLIN will take face Laois or Westmeath if they qualify for this year’s O’Byrne Cup semi-finals.

Sean McMahon and David Devereux with Cian Johnston Dublin's Sean McMahon and David Devereux with Offaly's Cian Johnson. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Dublin need to win by 17 points in Sunday’s clash with Wexford after drawing last night with Offaly in order to qualify. The winners of their Group 1 will take on Group 4 victors, Laois or Westmeath.

The other last four fixture will see the Group 2 winners – where Longford are currently on top – facing the Group 3 victors with Meath on course to prevail if they defeat Wicklow next Sunday.

The semi-final clashes are scheduled for 14 January with the final on 21 January in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise at 4pm as part of a double-header with the All-Ireland intermediate club semi-final between Kerry’s An Ghaeltacht and Tyrone’s Moy.

Elsewhere in the Bórd Na Móna Leinster GAA series, the Walsh Cup semi-final fixtures will see Offaly/Westmeath taking on Kilkenny/Kildare/Laois.

Bill Sheehan and Donncha Hartnett Kilkenny's Bill Sheehan and Laois player Donncha Hartnett in opposition last night. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Antrim/Dublin/Meath will meet Carlow/Wexford/Wicklow in the other semi-final on 14 January with the final on 21 January.

Ahead of the final round of group games on Sunday in both competitions, here are the tables.

O’Byrne Cup

Group 1

Fixture: Wexford v Dublin, Enniscorthy, 2pm

Group 1

Group 2

Fixture: Longford v Kildare, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm

Group 2

Group 3

Fixture: Meath v Wicklow, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm

Group3

Group 4

Fixture: Laois v Westmeath, Stradbally, 2pm

Group 3

Walsh Cup

Group 1

Fixture: Wicklow v Wexford, Ashford, 2pm

WalshCup1

Group 2

Fixture: Kilkenny v Kildare, Freshford, 2pm

WalshCup2

Group 3

Fixture: Dublin v Antrim, Parnell Park, 2pm

WalshCup3

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘We were so close I felt sick. For two months after I never left Waterville’: Micko on the pain of ’82

2010 All-Ireland senior winner Shields brings Cork football career to an end

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Inter rule out move for out-of-favour Man United man Mkhitaryan
Inter rule out move for out-of-favour Man United man Mkhitaryan
Remember Diego Forlan? He's still going strong at 38 and has just completed a move to Hong Kong
Burnley star ends Arsenal and Man City transfer talk by penning new deal
ARSENAL
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Is Jack Wilshere back and more Arsenal-Chelsea talking points
Late drama sees Arsenal claim point against Chelsea in Premier League thriller
FOOTBALL
'We do not have to hear every day from the people of Munich how good the player is'
'We do not have to hear every day from the people of Munich how good the player is'
Going nowhere: Mourinho describes Manchester United resignation reports as 'garbage'
Allardyce says €30 million striker could feature for Everton against Liverpool
LEINSTER
Analysis: Exciting James Lowe bringing a smile to Leinster faces
Analysis: Exciting James Lowe bringing a smile to Leinster faces
'It's really special being able to come in every day and do something you love with your best friends'
Carbery uses injury lay-off to work on place-kicking with Ireland coach Murphy
MUNSTER
Van Graan dismisses suggestion Munster have a discipline problem
Van Graan dismisses suggestion Munster have a discipline problem
'There was never any intention to leave': CJ wants to repay Munster and Ireland loyalty
Arnold out of Munster's Champions Cup games after three-week ban for red card

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie