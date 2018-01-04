Here are the semi-final draws for the 2018 O'Byrne and Walsh Cup competitions

REIGNING CHAMPIONS DUBLIN will take face Laois or Westmeath if they qualify for this year’s O’Byrne Cup semi-finals.
Dublin need to win by 17 points in Sunday’s clash with Wexford after drawing last night with Offaly in order to qualify. The winners of their Group 1 will take on Group 4 victors, Laois or Westmeath.
The other last four fixture will see the Group 2 winners – where Longford are currently on top – facing the Group 3 victors with Meath on course to prevail if they defeat Wicklow next Sunday.
The semi-final clashes are scheduled for 14 January with the final on 21 January in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise at 4pm as part of a double-header with the All-Ireland intermediate club semi-final between Kerry’s An Ghaeltacht and Tyrone’s Moy.
Elsewhere in the Bórd Na Móna Leinster GAA series, the Walsh Cup semi-final fixtures will see Offaly/Westmeath taking on Kilkenny/Kildare/Laois.
Antrim/Dublin/Meath will meet Carlow/Wexford/Wicklow in the other semi-final on 14 January with the final on 21 January.
Ahead of the final round of group games on Sunday in both competitions, here are the tables.
O’Byrne Cup
Group 1
Fixture: Wexford v Dublin, Enniscorthy, 2pm
Group 2
Fixture: Longford v Kildare, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm
Group 3
Fixture: Meath v Wicklow, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm
Group 4
Fixture: Laois v Westmeath, Stradbally, 2pm
Walsh Cup
Group 1
Fixture: Wicklow v Wexford, Ashford, 2pm
Group 2
Fixture: Kilkenny v Kildare, Freshford, 2pm
Group 3
Fixture: Dublin v Antrim, Parnell Park, 2pm
