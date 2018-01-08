  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 8 January, 2018
Make mine a double! Ireland's teen sensation wins second major US tournament

Tom McKibbin has had a memorable few weeks.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 8 Jan 2018, 3:49 PM
4 hours ago 8,731 Views 5 Comments
IRELAND’S YOUNG GOLFING sensation Tom McKibbin continued his prodigious form by claiming a second title in the space of two weeks at the Junior Honda Classic last night.

Following on from his victory at the Doral Publix Jr Classic Orangebowl Championship before Christmas, the 14-year-old again demonstrated all his talent with a two-shot win at the famed Jack Nicklaus-designed PGA National Resort & Spa in Florida.

McKibbin carded back-to-back rounds of 74 to complete a memorable few weeks in America, having followed in the footsteps of Rory McIlroy by winning the Doral Publix Jr Classic, an event which attracts 600 entrants.

The Antrim native, who won the Junior World Championships in 2015, made his professional debut in 2016 as a 13-year-old after receiving an invite to play at the Northern Ireland Open.

McKibbin, winner of the 2017 Ulster and Munster U16 titles, was last year promoted from the U16 Ireland national panel to the U18 age grade.

‘We were going for the Gold Cup, we’re gutted’ – Thistlecrack to miss Cheltenham

‘I’m not finished playing tennis yet’: Andy Murray goes under the knife in Australia

