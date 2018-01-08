Make mine a double! Ireland's teen sensation wins second major US tournament

IRELAND’S YOUNG GOLFING sensation Tom McKibbin continued his prodigious form by claiming a second title in the space of two weeks at the Junior Honda Classic last night.

Following on from his victory at the Doral Publix Jr Classic Orangebowl Championship before Christmas, the 14-year-old again demonstrated all his talent with a two-shot win at the famed Jack Nicklaus-designed PGA National Resort & Spa in Florida.

McKibbin carded back-to-back rounds of 74 to complete a memorable few weeks in America, having followed in the footsteps of Rory McIlroy by winning the Doral Publix Jr Classic, an event which attracts 600 entrants.

The Antrim native, who won the Junior World Championships in 2015, made his professional debut in 2016 as a 13-year-old after receiving an invite to play at the Northern Ireland Open.

McKibbin, winner of the 2017 Ulster and Munster U16 titles, was last year promoted from the U16 Ireland national panel to the U18 age grade.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

