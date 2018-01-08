'We were going for the Gold Cup, we're gutted' - Thistlecrack to miss Cheltenham

THISTLECRACK WILL ONCE again miss the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup due to injury.

Thistlecrack and Tom Scudamore at Cheltenham 2016. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The Colin Tizzard-trained 10-year-old missed out last year after sustaining a tendon injury and was out of action until December.

On St Stephen’s Day, the 2016 King George VI Chase winner finished an encouraging fourth in his defence attempt but picked up a fresh injury.

Assistant trainer Kim Tizzard has confirmed that he’s set for prolonged absence, telling At The Races that the horse will miss the rest of the season.

“He was a little bit stiff behind after the King George (his return) and he’s been off and had X-rays and bone scans – it’s gutting,” she said.

“He ran a screamer. He jumped really well and we were getting excited that the old Thistlecrack was still there.

“We were going for the Gold Cup — we’re gutted. Hopefully he’ll have his box rest and come back next season.

“We’re gutted for the team, the owners, everyone. We’ve still got a horse, at the end of the day.”

The Racing Post added that the exact injury is a small stress fracture to the top of the tibia. Thistlecrack is owned by John and Heather Snook.

BREAKING: Thistlecrack to miss Cheltenham Gold Cup with a small stress fracture. #SSN pic.twitter.com/QttQxgTDKu — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 8, 2018

Gordon Elliot’s Death Duty has also suffered an injury and will too miss the rest of the season.

It’s been confirmed that the seven-year-old, who is owned by Gigginstown House Stud, has a ‘problem with a hind joint’.

“Hopefully he’ll be back next season,” Eddie O’Leary told Press Association Sport.

