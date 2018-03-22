Roscommon make three changes for Cork clash

ROSCOMMON HAVE MADE three changes to the team that beat Cavan on Sunday ahead of this weekend’s clash with Cork.

Colm Lavin replaces James Featherston in goal, while Ultan Harney comes in at centre halfback after returning from injury.

Conor Daly replaces his brother Ronan in the half-back line, with Brian Stack moving from 6 to number 7 in place of Niall Daly.

The game takes place at Dr Hyde Park Roscommon at 3pm on Sunday.

Roscommon Team to play Cork

1. Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

3. Peter Domican (St Brigid’s)

4. Fergal Lennon (Clann na nGael)

5. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

6. Ultan Harney (Clann na nGael)

7. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s)

8. Tadhg O Rourke (Tulsk)

9. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)

10. Ciaráin Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

11. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

12. Conor Devaney (Kilbride – captain)

13. Donie Smith (Boyle)

14. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael)

15. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

Subs

16. James Featherston (Roscommon Gaels)

17. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)

18. Enda Smith (Boyle)

19. Fintan Cregg (Elphin)

20. Ian Kilbride (St Brigid’s)

21. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)

22. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

23. Sean Mc Dermott (Western Gaels)

