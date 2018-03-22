  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Clare's Shane O'Donnell set to miss 2019 season due to Harvard studies

It was announced that he has been awarded a prestigious year-long Fulbright Scholarship.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 22 Mar 2018, 9:34 PM
40 minutes ago 10,728 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/3919240

CLARE HURLER SHANE O’Donnell is likely to miss at least a considerable portion of the 2019 GAA season, after it was announced that he has been awarded a prestigious year-long Fulbright Scholarship to Harvard University in the US, starting September 2018.

The hurling star, who has graduated with a degree in Genetics and is due to undertake a PhD in UCC, retweeted the news from his official Twitter account today.

He will be a loss to the Clare hurlers if he misses much or all of the 2019 season as expected.

O’Donnell, who was in action last Monday in the league quarter-final against Limerick, was Clare’s All-Ireland final hero of 2013, registering 3-3 in the replay win over Cork.

Prior to that achievement, he also picked up All-Ireland U21 medals in 2013 and 2014.


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

