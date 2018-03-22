Clare's Shane O'Donnell set to miss 2019 season due to Harvard studies

Congratulations to UCC PHD student and Clare hurler, Shane O'Donnell on being awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to Harvard in September 2018. pic.twitter.com/neEgetC8RU— Clare Senior Hurlers (@ClareSenHurlers) March 22, 2018
CLARE HURLER SHANE O’Donnell is likely to miss at least a considerable portion of the 2019 GAA season, after it was announced that he has been awarded a prestigious year-long Fulbright Scholarship to Harvard University in the US, starting September 2018.
The hurling star, who has graduated with a degree in Genetics and is due to undertake a PhD in UCC, retweeted the news from his official Twitter account today.
He will be a loss to the Clare hurlers if he misses much or all of the 2019 season as expected.
O’Donnell, who was in action last Monday in the league quarter-final against Limerick, was Clare’s All-Ireland final hero of 2013, registering 3-3 in the replay win over Cork.
Prior to that achievement, he also picked up All-Ireland U21 medals in 2013 and 2014.
Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud
Major fundraising campaign for teenage Cork club GAA player paralysed after fall in Storm Emma>
Calculators at the ready…here’s the Allianz football league permutations>
COMMENTS (12)