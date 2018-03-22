  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 22 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Major fundraising campaign for teenage Cork club GAA player paralysed after fall in Storm Emma

Jack O’Driscoll played football and hurling for Mayfield GAA club, and soccer for St Mary’s AFC.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 22 Mar 2018, 5:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,243 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3917804

Cork fans fly their flag high after their victory Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

OVER €50,000 HAS been raised in a day for a fund set up to aid a young Cork club GAA player who was paralysed from the chest down after a freak accident earlier this month.

19-year-old Jack O’Driscoll from Mayfield was out in the snow with friends on Thursday 1 March prior to the red alert for Storm Emma when an awkward fall resulted in him fracturing his C5 vertebrate in his neck.

He was brought to Cork University Hospital immediately after the accident but was subsequently transferred to Dublin to undergo surgery in the Mater Hospital, where he is currently being cared for.

A fundraising campaign was started yesterday with the target of raising €200,000 towards the treatment and support he will require. At the time of writing, it has raised €57,390.

O’Driscoll played hurling and football for Mayfield GAA club, and soccer for St Mary’s AFC.

He was part of the Mayfield panel that won the All-Ireland junior hurling club title last year while studying for his Leaving Cert.

A fundraising appeal has been launched to raise €200,000 for a teen left paralysed after a freak fall just as Storm Emma was about to hit Jack O'Driscoll (19), a keen sportsman, was walking to his Mayfield home in Cork in adherence with the red alert from Met Eireann before the storm hit when he suffered a freak fall in the snow and ice. Tragically, the young man suffered a serious injury to his spine in the fall on March 1, which occurred two hours before the full storm warning came into effect. Now, a special GoFundMe appeal has revealed the teen fractured his C5 vertebrae in his neck and now faces possibly being left paralysed from the chest down. The appeal aims to raise €200,000 for Jack given his new medical and living needs. "Jack was brought to Cork University Hospital immediately after the accident," explained the appeal fund launched by family and friends "However the severity of his injury required him to be transferred to the Dublin to undergo surgery in the Mater Hospital. https://www.gofundme.com/jackod-fund# PLEASE SHARE

A post shared by Mayfield GAA (@mayfieldgaa) on

Last October he was man-of-the-match at midfield for Mayfield when they won the Cork intermediate hurling league final against Sarsfields, while he was also playing for Freshers GAA teams in Cork IT.

Several GAA figures have backed the fundraising the drive.

Here are the 2018 Dublin senior football and hurling championship draws

GAA club could lose pitch for up to six years due to Metrolink works

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Bale becomes Wales' all-time record goalscorer with hat-trick as Giggs gets off to a winning start
Bale becomes Wales' all-time record goalscorer with hat-trick as Giggs gets off to a winning start
Gerard Pique made a WhatsApp group to 'talk shit' to Real rivals over their struggles this season
Giggs more nervous ahead of Wales managerial debut than he ever was as a player
IRELAND
'He's someone who could potentially come back and coach the All Blacks'
'He's someone who could potentially come back and coach the All Blacks'
'I think Chinese Whispers came into play post-my injury a year ago' - Heaslip
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam
ENGLAND
England chiefs give backing to Eddie Jones after worst showing in 31 years
England chiefs give backing to Eddie Jones after worst showing in 31 years
'He just has to get his head down and work. I feel he can be one of the best in the world'
Grand Slam victory the most-watched programme on Irish TV this year

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie