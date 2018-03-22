  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here are the 2018 Dublin senior football and hurling championship draws

The new football group stage format comes into play.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 22 Mar 2018, 10:52 AM
1 hour ago 1,200 Views No Comments
REIGNING CHAMPIONS ST Vincent’s have avoided some other heavyweights in the new group stage format for the 2018 Dublin senior football championship after last night’s draw.

pjimage (1) Castleknock, Kilmacud Crokes, St Vincent's and Cuala all discovered their fate. Source: INPHO

The draws took place after being held up due to a case taken by the Thomas Davis club in relation to the new system being implemented.

Instead of a 32-team knockout structure, the new system will see 16 teams in four groups of four in the senior 1 championship with the senior 2 championship being organised along similar lines.

The draws were finally held with Thomas Davis drawn in the first group of the senior 2 championship but the main draw threw up some highly competitive groups.

In Group 2 St Vincent’s, winners of the title four times in the last five seasons, will meet Skerries Harps, Lucan Sarsfields and Na Fianna.

In contrast Group 4 looks stronger with last year’s beaten finalists Ballymun Kickhams taking on 2016 finalists Castleknock, 2011 champions St Brigid’s and 2015 semi-finalists Clontarf.

James McCarthy Ballymun Kickhams player James McCarthy. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

In Group 1, 2016 All-Ireland club champions Ballyboden St-Enda’s will square off against last year’s semi-finalists Kilmacud Crokes along with Brian Fenton’s club Raheny and the Brogan brothers club St Oliver Plunkett’s-Eoghan Ruadh.

Finally in Group 3, the semi-finalists of the last two years St Jude’s will go up against Ballinteer St Johns, St Sylvester’s and Parnells.

Dublin Senior 1 Football Championship

  • Group 1 – Kilmacud Crokes, Ballyboden St-Enda’s, Raheny, St Oliver Plunkett’s-Eoghan Ruadh.
  • Group 2 – St Vincent’s, Skerries Harps, Lucan Sarsfields, Na Fianna.
  • Group 3 – St Jude’s, Ballinteer St Johns, St Sylvester’s, Parnells.
  • Group 4 – Ballymun Kickhams, St Brigid’s, Castleknock, Clontarf.

In hurling Cuala – who have an All-Ireland senior club hurling final replay date looming next Saturday – are bidding for four-in-a-row in Dublin this year and they have paired with 2013 champions Ballyboden St Enda’s in Group 3, along with St Brigid’s and Craobh Chiaráin.

Kilmacud Crokes, who have lost the last two deciders, are in Group 2 with Naomh Fionbarra, Na Fianna and Whitehall Colmcille.

Dublin Senior 1 Hurling Championship

  • Group 1 – St Vincent’s, Raheny, O’Toole’s, St Jude’s.
  • Group 2 – Kilmacud Crokes, Naomh Fionnbarra, Na Fianna, Whitehall Colmcille.
  • Group 3 – Cuala, St Brigid’s, Ballyboden St Enda’s, Craobh Chiarain.
  • Group 4 – Lucan Sarsfields, Crumlin, Setanta, Ballinteer St John’s.

