Calculators at the ready…here’s the Allianz football league permutations

THE WEATHER HAS caused havoc this month with the Allianz football league programme but there’s set to be some clarity to the situation this weekend.

All matters will be resolved in Division 1 and 3 with Sunday’s final round of games while there may be a need for outstanding re-fixtures to take place in Division 2 and 4, depending on this weekend’s matches.

Big weekend for the Mayo, Tipperary and Roscommon footballers. Source: INPHO

Division 1

In the top tier it is already known that Dublin will meet Galway in the league final on Sunday 7 April with an Easter showdown taking place in Croke Park. At the bottom Kildare are already relegated so there is one matter to be cleared up – who will join them on the second rung of the league ladder in 2019?

Mayo’s fixture against Donegal is the critical one in Ballybofey as they both battle to avoid the drop. A draw or a win for Mayo will see them safe, a victory for Donegal will see them in the clear.

Donegal footballer Michael Murphy. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Division 2

Three counties are in the mix for promotion – Roscommon (nine points), Cavan (nine points) and Tipperary (seven points). Roscommon and Cavan face into their final game on Sunday while Tipperary have two games left but the latter of those may end up being a dead rubber.

The key match on Sunday sees Cavan entertain Tipperary. Should Cavan win they will be promoted along with Roscommon, irrespective of the outcome of Kevin McStay’s side’s game with Cork. Roscommon have the head-to-head advantage from their earlier win over Tipperary and that would leave the Premier’s fixture with Down a dead rubber.

A win or draw for Tipperary would keep them in the hunt and may see their re-fixture with Down needing to be fulfilled the following weekend. Roscommon know a success over Cork will confirm their return to the top flight.

At the bottom Louth are relegated with Down (four points) and Meath (three points) facing each other in Newry. The home side can ensure their safety with a victory. Meath have a re-fixture to play against Louth but game will not matter if they lose on Sunday as they cannot overhaul the Mourne men.

Cavan football captain Dara McVeety. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Division 3

Armagh are already promoted and through to the final. Longford and Fermanagh (both on nine points) meet on Sunday with a victory for either side ensuring they will claim the second promotion spot. If they draw and Westmeath defeat Offaly, three sides will finish on ten points. Currently the scoring difference, which would then come into play, sees Longford (+27), Fermanagh (+18) and Westmeath (+1). Thus Westmeath would need a comprehensive win to see their slim hopes become a reality.

At the bottom Wexford are already relegated to the basement division. Derry and Sligo (four points each) face off on Sunday with Offaly (three points) taking on Westmeath. A win for Derry or Sligo ensures they will be safe.

Offaly must win and they will be safe if Derry or Sligo lose. A draw in that game coupled with an Offaly win would leave three teams on five points. Currently the scoring difference sees Offaly (-27), Sligo (-22), Derry (-2).

Offaly football boss Stephen Wallace. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Division 4

Carlow meet Laois on Sunday and are already celebrating a historic promotion to Division 3 after last week’s win over Antrim. A win for Laois (ten points) will ensure they also claim promotion with Carlow.

If Laois draw or lose and a victory for Antrim (seven points) against Limerick will mean the re-fixture of Laois against Antrim will take place on Easter weekend to resolve the promotion situation.

