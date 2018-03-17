  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Saturday 17 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Super Salah scores 33rd, 34th, 35th and 36th of the season as Liverpool blast past Watford

Salah stole the show as Liverpool responded to their Manchester United loss with an easy win over Watford.

By The42 Team Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 7:42 PM
1 hour ago 4,329 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/3910865
Image: Jan Kruger
Image: Jan Kruger

MO SALAH RETURNED to his inspirational best as he scored four goals and set up another in Liverpool’s crushing 5-0 Premier League win over Watford, bouncing back from defeat to Manchester United in style.

The Egypt star may have been nullified by United’s Ashley Young at Old Trafford last time out, but the real Salah was back with a point to prove and he made it in emphatic fashion, moving on to 36 Liverpool goals and setting up Roberto Firmino’s stunning second-half effort.

Liverpool were ahead as early as the fourth minute, with Salah getting Jurgen Klopp’s side off to a fine start at Anfield courtesy of an excellent run and finish.

It took a while, but Liverpool did eventually add a second just before the break – Salah, predictably, the scorer from close range, taking his tally to 34 for the season, the most any player has managed in a debut campaign for the Reds.

And he then turned provider early in the second period, setting up Roberto Firmino’s outrageous finish to leave Watford reeling.

The hosts’ more relaxed approach towards the end should have offered the Hornets some respite, but things only got worse as Salah added another two late on to round off a remarkable individual display – the Merseyside club moving back to within two points of second-placed United.

Watford were behind early on as Liverpool seized the advantage through the irresistible Salah.

The visitors afforded Salah too much space on the right flank and he darted into the box, turning Miguel Britos inside-out and leaving him on his backside before finishing right-footed under Orestis Karnezis.

Liverpool supporters who were expecting the floodgates to open were initially left disappointed, with proceedings falling rather flat for the most part.

The hosts did not threaten again until the 39th minute, when Salah was released on the break to feed Roberto Firmino, whose brilliant first touch took him away from Jose Holebas and opened up the space for a shot which Karnezis did well to save.

But the goalkeeper was helpless soon after as Andrew Robertson raided up the left flank and delivered across the face of goal for Salah to tap in arguably his most straightforward effort of a prolific season.

Salah played the role of creator shortly after the restart, crossing between Karnezis and his defenders for Firmino, who produced a brilliant flicked finish while airborne.

Javi Gracia’s men nearly pulled one back soon after when a Roberto Pereyra free-kick caught Loris Karius out and came back off the crossbar.

But that was the only worrying moment to trouble Liverpool, as they ultimately blasted Watford away by adding another two goals in the final 13 minutes.

Salah completed his first hat-trick for the club with a typically clever bit of play, finding the bottom-left corner despite being surrounded by three defenders, before wrapping up the rout by smashing home a rebound from close range.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'We fear no team in the world and we've proven on our day we can compete with the best'
'We fear no team in the world and we've proven on our day we can compete with the best'
England slip to worst finish since 1987 in final Six Nations table
'Johnny just didn't want to do it the same way as ROG': Schmidt hails old heads in clinical win
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
'If they had been a bit more injured, it would've been safer in the changing room!'
'If they had been a bit more injured, it would've been safer in the changing room!'
Schmidt seals status as Ireland's greatest ever coach with Grand Slam success
Ireland make history as Schmidt's men claim glorious Grand Slam in London
ENGLAND
As it happened: England v Ireland, Grand Slam decider
As it happened: England v Ireland, Grand Slam decider
Emergence of thrilling next generation a huge Six Nations success for Schmidt
Ireland's momentum brings belief for their Grand Slam shot in London
PREMIER LEAGUE
Super Salah scores 33rd, 34th, 35th and 36th of the season as Liverpool blast past Watford
Super Salah scores 33rd, 34th, 35th and 36th of the season as Liverpool blast past Watford
Joy for Palace, despair for West Brom on crucial day in the relegation battle
As it happened: Liverpool v Watford, Premier League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie