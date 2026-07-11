Who will win tonight's World Cup quarter-final - Norway or England?

ENGLAND FACE NORWAY at 10pm tonight seeking to reach a World Cup semi-final, while the Erling Haaland-inspired Scandinavians are already enjoying their best ever tournament having made the last eight.

Buoyed by their stirring 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday night, England are odds-on favourites to advance in Miami — but Norway will fancy their chances of pulling off another huge upset having dumped Brazil out of the competition on the same day.

Ståle Solbakken’s side had already qualified from their group when they suffered the only defeat of their campaign so far, a 4-1 reversal against France, while England remain unbeaten after surviving a Mexican onslaught with 10 men last time out.

This fixture matches arguably the two best strikers in world football, as England captain Harry Kane seeks to add to his tally of six goals, while Norway’s Erling Haaland is joint-second to Lionel Messi in the charts with seven.

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Tonight’s victors will face either Argentina or Switzerland in the semi-finals.

Who do you think will win this quarter-final?

