'I think it's a bullshit question' - Mayo get their hate on

GO THROUGH ALL the factors that help Mayo as a tourist destination, and one that you can spin and batter into a theory why they have not won an All-Ireland title since 1951.

Too nice. Just too nice.

The physical attributes of the county, crowned by Croagh Patrick. Biscuit tin nice.

Westport town. Matt Molloy’s pub, tunes and the knife and fork-worthy porter. Too nice. Achill. Keem beach. Croaghaun sea cliffs. Doo Lough Valley.

Too nice.

Ryan O’Donoghue, now. There’s an edge to that man. He might well be the type you’d welcome into your family and marry your daughter. But you wouldn’t be delighted with her marking him in a big game.

And it’s O’Donoghue who is dragging Mayo to a different type of reality.

With a boxing background, O’Donoghue has an incredible appreciation of using his body weight and rotation of the hips to make sure his tackles land hard.

It’s something that isn’t understood widely. Other Gaelic footballers with a boxing background do stand out for this quality though. The former Fermanagh All-Star midfielder Marty McGrath was an Ulster underage champion pugilist and used some of his training in the tackle zone.

O’Donoghue’s ability to do this was showcased in the 48th minute. Conor Grimes is a big, big man. He towers over O’Donoghue and his main attribute for Louth is his ability to plough through tackles.

He tried it with O’Donoghue. It’s fair to say that he is a couple of inches taller, and might have a few more pound behind him. Yet he could not get around, over or beyond the Belmullet man, who dislodged the ball with his strong hands.

Advertisement

Once he reached the loose ball, Grimes fouled him. It was partly frustration and some exasperation.

Nothing showcased O’Donoghue’s f-you attitude on the day like the final play of the game. As the seconds ticked away in the final minute, Mayo were 15 points ahead.

They worked the ball around the field. At this stage there is no point making a dart or risk aggravating a hamstring. Little point either in heading into contact.

Ryan O'Donoghue is leading the scoring for Mayo so far, as this two-pointer brings him to 1-5 in only twenty minutes.



Watch live on RTÉ 2 & RTÉ Player or listen live on RTÉ Radio 1. #SaturdayGame pic.twitter.com/LzoaHH8O78 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 11, 2026

But as O’Donoghue took possession of the ball, he made a dash towards the Louth goal. He swerved past a Louth player or two before taking a hit and winning a free. As he got off the turf, he let a roar out towards the Mayo fans and the hooter blew.

In those situations, you still have a free to take, but few were paying any attention as the Mayo players were congratulating each other and The Saw Doctors had struck up with ‘The Green and Red of Mayo.’

Almost as an afterthought, O’Donoghue grabbed the ball and, with adrenalin peaking, blasted it over the bar for a two-point free, earning another massive cheer from those who hadn’t been paying attention.

Ryan O'Donoghue. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

This Mayo team is made in O’Donoghue’s image. Sure, it’s nice to have the decorations like Kobe, but if Mayo win an All-Ireland over the next five years, it will be through the grit that comes along with their traditional grace.

On the other side, Andy Moran. Too nice.

Or, wait up.

In the press conference after the game, Irish Examiner journalist John Fogarty asked a question that most would think was fair enough in a human interest, Mayo For Sam, Mayo jersey at the Ryder Cup kind of way.

‘In terms of the build-up, do you think the county goes crazy again or have they been burnt too often?’ asked Fogarty.

Moran replied, “You laugh at that, lads. I don’t laugh at that. I find it very actually dismissive, if I’m being honest. I think it’s a bullshit question, if I’m being honest.

“I don’t mean that in any disrespect, but I think it’s a disrespectful question.

“Our county have been starved the last four or five years. If they go a bit nuts, let them.”

Then he turned his focus on the bedraggled journalists in front of him, posing a rhetorical question; “You’re going to go to a game tomorrow. Every single one of ye, you’re going to write to Kerry or Dublin will go to win the All-Ireland Final, right? Right?

“Does anyone here think we’re all going to win the All-Ireland Final?”

Some journalists answered, “No.”

Moran finished, “Thank you. So that question is nonsense. If our supporters want to enjoy it, let them enjoy it.”

Andy Moran has been a brilliant ambassador of Mayo football. At every step, he has been a very accommodating figure and has given his time to journalists freely and pleasantly. But you sense that after losing six All-Ireland finals as a player, he might have had his fill of the half-baked theories that there is some connection between supporters enjoying themselves, and players not winning a football match.

He’s brought Mayo to the All-Ireland final in his first season. Managers such as John Maughan, Mickey Moran and Stephen Rochford have managed that feat.

For Andy Moran to do so means there is serious steel there.

Andy Moran. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

It’s shown in the way they played here. The three goals they got came from turnovers.

Goal #1 – Paul Towey cutting out a crossfield pass and launching forward towards Kobe McDonald for the lightest of touches to help onto O’Donoghue to net.

Goal #2 – Ciarán Downey had a two-point attempt that dropped short. Mayo worked the ball upfield. Darragh Beirne had a shot for a point that was partly blocked. The ball squirted loose and Sam Callinan fed Beirne to shoot to the net.

Related Reads Mayo demolish Louth by 17 points to become first side in All-Ireland final 'Just a fella that goes about his business' - Mayo's 19-year-old star flying under Kobe's radar Contrasting styles, controversy and tragedy: The very first meeting of Dublin and Kerry

Goal #3 – Kieran McArdle was going across the pitch scanning for ever-decreasing options. He didn’t notice Sam Callinan getting close, and he stripped the ball, setting in chain a sweeping counter-attack that ended with Conor Loftus scoring the final goal.

There might just be a harder edge to this Mayo side than we have seen.

But then Kerry play Dublin on Sunday afternoon. And whoever wins that, will be installed as favourites for the Sam Maguire.

Just as Andy Moran predicted. And we suspect, prefers.

**

Check out the latest episode of The 42′s GAA Weekly podcast here