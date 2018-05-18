  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ireland's Sam Bennett must settle for second place at stage 13 of Giro d'Italia in sprint finish

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider has won two stages of this year’s race.

By AFP Friday 18 May 2018, 5:28 PM
1 hour ago 1,143 Views 3 Comments
Image: Eurosport UK Twitter Page.
Image: Eurosport UK Twitter Page.

IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT had to settle for second place in the 13th stage of the Giro d’Italia, just 24 hours after claiming his second stage victory of this year’s race.

Italy’s Elia Viviani of the Quick Step team won the stage in a sprint finish to mark his third success of the event this year.

The 29-year-old Viviani had struggled on Thursday but hit back for his fourth stage success in total after back-to-back successes in Tel Aviv and Eilat in Israel.

Wearing the points leader’s jersey, Viviani produced a late burst of acceleration in the dying metres to finish ahead of Bennett in a dramatic push for the finishing line.

Bennett became the first Irishman to win a Giro d’Italia stage since 1987 on Friday after he powered to victory in the seventh stage of the race.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider claimed the 12th stage yesterday after breaking away in the final 400 metres on the Imola motor racing circuit.

Dutch rider Danny Van Poppel took third place ahead of Italy’s Sacha Modolo on Friday.

The 180km stage from Ferrare and Nervesa della Battaglia suited the sprinters covering flat roads of the eastern Po Valley.

Britain’s Simon Yates (Mitchelton) holds the leader’s pink jersey on the eve of a gruelling mountain stage to the summit of Monte Zoncolan.

© – AFP 2018

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

‘I just went for it’ – Sam Bennett on becoming the first Irishman in 30 years to win two Grand Tour stages

