Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

How closely have you paid attention to this week’s sporting headlines?

By Steve O'Rourke Friday 18 May 2018, 4:50 PM
21 minutes ago 1,903 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4020938

1. Who scored the final goal of the Premier League season last Sunday?
PA
Mo Salah
Callum Wilson

Andrew Roberston
Manuel Lanzini
2. Wicklow beat Offaly last weekend to claim their first Leinster SFC win since what year?
INPHO
2011
2013

2015
2017
3. It was announced this week that Ireland will play which side in Chicago later this year?
INPHO
Australia
France

New Zealand
Italy
4. Who became the first man to score a Test century for Ireland on Monday?
INPHO
Kevin O'Brien
Ed Joyce

Niall O'Brian
William Porterfield
5. After last week's Players Championship, who is the world's number one ranked male golfer?
PA
Webb Simpson
Dustin Johnson

Justin Thomas
Jason Day
6. Jimmy Corcoran was controversially sent off during Ireland's U17 European Championships penalty shootout loss to the Netherlands this week, but who replaced him in goals?
INPHO
Troy Parrott
Max Murphy

Callum Thompson
Oisin McEntee
7. Which county had the most representatives in the Division 1 Lidl NFL Team of the League announced this week?
INPHO
Dublin
Mayo

Cork
Galway
8. Leinster won their fourth European Cup in which Spanish stadium last Saturday?
INPHO
San Mamés
Camp Nou

Vicente Calderón
Estadio Municipal de Balaídos
9. Who was the last Irish cyclist to win multiple stages on the same Grand Tour before Sam Bennett's achievement this week?
PA
Stephen Roche
Sean Kelly

Nico Roche
Dan Martin
10. It was announced this week that which golf course will host the Irish Open for the first time next year?
INPHO
Ballybunion
Lahinch

Portmarnock
Blainroe
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Try again next week.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

