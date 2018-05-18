Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz

1. Who scored the final goal of the Premier League season last Sunday? PA Mo Salah Callum Wilson

Andrew Roberston Manuel Lanzini

2. Wicklow beat Offaly last weekend to claim their first Leinster SFC win since what year? INPHO 2011 2013

2015 2017

3. It was announced this week that Ireland will play which side in Chicago later this year? INPHO Australia France

New Zealand Italy

4. Who became the first man to score a Test century for Ireland on Monday? INPHO Kevin O'Brien Ed Joyce

Niall O'Brian William Porterfield

5. After last week's Players Championship, who is the world's number one ranked male golfer? PA Webb Simpson Dustin Johnson

Justin Thomas Jason Day

6. Jimmy Corcoran was controversially sent off during Ireland's U17 European Championships penalty shootout loss to the Netherlands this week, but who replaced him in goals? INPHO Troy Parrott Max Murphy

Callum Thompson Oisin McEntee

7. Which county had the most representatives in the Division 1 Lidl NFL Team of the League announced this week? INPHO Dublin Mayo

Cork Galway

8. Leinster won their fourth European Cup in which Spanish stadium last Saturday? INPHO San Mamés Camp Nou

Vicente Calderón Estadio Municipal de Balaídos

9. Who was the last Irish cyclist to win multiple stages on the same Grand Tour before Sam Bennett's achievement this week? PA Stephen Roche Sean Kelly

Nico Roche Dan Martin