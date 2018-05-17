  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 17 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Sam Bennett storms to second Giro d'Italia stage victory

The win comes just six days after the Bora-Hansgrohe rider became the first Irishman in 31 years to take a stage in the race.

By AFP Thursday 17 May 2018, 4:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,182 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/4019175

IRELAND’S SAM BENNETT earned an incredible win in the 12th stage of the Giro d’Italia to take his second of this year’s race.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider, winner of the seventh stage last Friday at Praia Mare, broke away in the final 400 metres at the end of the 214km flat and twisty stage that finished on the Imola motor racing circuit.

Britain’s Simon Yates of Mitchelton-Scott holds the overall leader’s pink jersey, which he claimed a week ago, ahead of reigning champion Tom Dumoulin at 47sec, with Frenchman Thibaut Pinot third at 1min 04sec.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is stuck down in a disappointing 12th place, more than three minutes off his compatriot’s pace.

Dutch rider Danny Van Poppel and Italian Niccolo Bonifazio finished second and third respectively behind the 27-year-old Irishman.

Friday’s 13th stage should suit the sprinters again over a mostly flat 180km between Ferrare and Nervesa della Battaglia, on the eve of the gruelling mountain stage finish at Monte Zoncolan.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘You come to the Rás, there are zero rules. Every guy is aggressive and that just creates mental racing’

Ireland’s Sam Bennett sprints to impressive third place finish at stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
FOOTBALL
Ligue 1 club to part company with Claudio Ranieri after just one season
Ligue 1 club to part company with Claudio Ranieri after just one season
'We were very close' - Wenger feels signing Ronaldo would have changed Arsenal's history
'It is a fantastic ending. My dream as a child has become a reality'
HURLING
'He's not coming in to make up the numbers' - Cadogan happy to have older brother on board for Cork hurlers
'He's not coming in to make up the numbers' - Cadogan happy to have older brother on board for Cork hurlers
Cork unveil team ahead of start of new-look Munster minor hurling championship
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
ENGLAND
England World Cup-winning defender passes away
England World Cup-winning defender passes away
Liverpool youngster included as Hart and Wilshere miss out on England's World Cup squad
Gary Lineker says England should 'write off' World Cup
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I'm surprised how it came about. It seemed to be done and dusted through the media'
'I'm surprised how it came about. It seemed to be done and dusted through the media'
Everton sack the man credited with recruiting Leicester's title-winning signings after £150m splurge
'People ask me about the toughest decision and it's Joe Hart'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie