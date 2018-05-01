Scarlets swoop for Scottish international Hidalgo-Clyne in double scrum-half capture

Hidalgo-Clyne has been in flying form for Edinburgh this season.

SCARLETS HAVE PULLED off a significant coup in recruiting Sam Hidalgo-Clyne from Guinness Pro14 rivals Edinburgh for next season, as Wayne Pivac bolsters his scrum-half resources.

The Scottish international was out of contract with Edinburgh this summer and will now move to Parc y Scarlets, where he will vie for the number nine jersey alongside Gareth Davies.

Hidalgo-Clyne reportedly rejected a contract extension from Edinburgh and the departure of the 24-year-old home-grown talent is a blow for Richard Cockerill’s side, who face Munster in the Pro14 playoffs this weekend.

Scarlets were in the market for a scrum-half following the news Welsh international Aled Davies will join Ospreys this summer and in addition to the capture of Hidalgo-Clyne, have resigned 22-year-old Kieran Hardy from Jersey.

Hidalgo-Clyne, capped nine times by Scotland, has been one of the standout performers for Edinburgh in the Pro14 this term, playing a central role in their run to the playoffs.

Since making his senior debut in 2011, Hidalgo-Clyne has played more than 100 times for his home club and as a place-kicking nine, has also scored 440 points in Edinburgh colours.

“We’re delighted to be in a position to welcome both Kieran and Sam to the Scarlets,” Pivac said.

“Kieran makes a return to his home region having had a couple of seasons to continue his development in the Championship with Sam bringing with him a wealth of Guinness Pro14 and international experience from Edinburgh.

“With Aled moving on and Gareth away during the international window it’s important to have strength in depth in each position.”

While losing the likes of John Barclay, Tadhg Beirne and Davies this summer, Scarlets have recruited impressively with Uzair Casseim and Clayton Blommetjies arriving from the Cheetahs and Kieron Fonotia and Blade Thomson joining from the Ospreys and Hurricanes respectively.

