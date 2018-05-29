This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 29 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coleman laments 'sloppy' Irish performance by the Seine

‘Very few of us could come out of there with our heads held high.’

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 29 May 2018, 8:52 AM
46 minutes ago 720 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4041743
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND CAPTAIN SEAMUS Coleman found himself returning to the issue of passing inaccuracy in the wake of Ireland’s 2-0 loss to France in Paris last night.

Against a side who are fourth favourites to lift the World Cup in Russia this summer, Martin O’Neill’s men ended up with just a quarter share of possession.

And after conceding a goal through set-piece and goalkeeper error, the inability to hold onto the ball left Ireland well adrift of Les Bleus.

“We knew we had to defend for a lot of the night,” Coleman said post-match, “which is only normal against a team like that. I thought we did that quite well at times.

“To concede from a set-piece, and another goal that was maybe a little bit sloppy, is disappointing.

We’re just disappointed with how we were on the ball. We were a bit rash, a bit rushed and that goes for the 11 players that were out there tonight. We weren’t composed enough on the ball.”

“We knew it was going to be tough out of possession but we had a few chances to get the ball down but we lost it sloppily from the likes of throw-ins and it’s disappointing. The manager made us aware of that and we’ll have to look at it.”

Whatever O’Neill does to correct Ireland’s ongoing passing and chance-creation difficulties, Saturday’s friendly encounter with the USA could offer a more forgiving environment for the Boys in Green to show their skill-set. With the game ahead in mind, Coleman attempted to focus on the most positive aspects of a rain-soaked loss in Paris, but the captain couldn’t help but return to a lament for lost possession.

“We had to keep grinding it out but we’re happy not to have conceded in the second half. It’s just an overall feeling of disappointment from that sloppiness on the ball.”

Asked about Colin Doyle’s performance, bouncing back after being unable to stop Nabil Fekir’s rasping 43rd minute shot, Coleman added: “We’re not going to point the finger at anyone. Very few of us could come out of there with our heads held high. It’s not just Colin, it was a few of us, myself included, who weren’t good enough on the ball.

Colin Doyle cannot stop a shot from Nabil Fekir Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“We’ll take it on the chin, we need to improve and maybe on Saturday we’ll see a little bit more of the ball and show our composure a bit better.”

-Additional reporting by Ben Blake

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'We can improve... But in any case I think we had a lot of fun tonight'
'We can improve... But in any case I think we had a lot of fun tonight'
Euro 2016 champions Portugal held by England's upcoming World Cup opponents
Sevilla pluck new coach from Girona after excellent first season in La Liga
HURLING
Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship
Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship
Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?
Teenager makes his mark, Tipp keep season alive and win slips from Cork's grasp
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool agree deal for â¬50 million Monaco star
Liverpool agree deal for €50 million Monaco star
A nation holds its breath as Mo Salah travels to Spain for treatment
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
FRANCE
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
A bleak reminder of where Ireland are at and more talking points from Paris friendly
O'Neill: We're a great distance off the French, but the players can learn from this defeat

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie