This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 29 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A bleak reminder of where Ireland are at and more talking points from Paris friendly

The Boys in Green were outclassed by a far superior team at the Stade de France.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 29 May 2018, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,901 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4040615
Ireland fans during the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland fans during the game.
Ireland fans during the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

1. A bleak reminder of where Ireland are at

BOTH MARTIN O’NEILL and team captain Seamus Coleman pointed afterwards to Ireland’s failure to keep the ball amid a disappointing 2-0 loss and that flaw was there for all to see.

According to RTÉ, France had 83% of the possession in the first half and Didier Deschamps’ side looked a class apart for much of the game. By the end, amid all the substitutions and disruption that made the second half a decidedly stop-start affair, that figure was only down slightly to 76%.

The Boys in Green started with seven Premier League players, but at least four of those are not automatic starters for their respective clubs.

In addition, the away side also featured two players who began the 2017-18 campaign in League One, while both Callum O’Dowda and Jon Walters missed a significant portion of their clubs’ seasons through injury.

France, meanwhile, despite keeping a number of near-certain World Cup starters on the bench, were able to put out a starting XI that included many players from Europe’s elite clubs, such as Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) and Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).

So in some ways, complaining that Ireland didn’t try to play in a more ambitious fashion feels a little like castigating a lower-league Premier League side for parking the bus against Man City or Liverpool.

But that said, it is less than two years since Ireland gave a better account of themselves against France at Euro 2016, while it’s less than nine years since they famously dominated the French team at the Stade de France but lost out owing to the infamous Thierry Henry handball incident.

In isolation, you could dismiss last night’s game as ‘only a friendly’ and point to the inexperience of several members of the Boys in Green’s squad.

What’s concerning is that the fixture was part of a consistent pattern under Martin O’Neill. The performance was indistinguishable from almost all of the away matches in the World Cup qualifiers — the main difference being that France are better equipped to capitalise on their dominance in possession than Georgia, Serbia or Wales.

The personnel may be somewhat different but the outcome tends to be the same, with Ireland chasing their opponents around for long spells and hoping to get a break from a set piece or long punt upfield á la Shane Long’s famous winner against Germany.

What’s demoralising from an Irish perspective is how much better France’s largely second-string outfit were.

Two years ago, when the sides met, O’Neill’s men at least caused problems and even led for a considerable period. Since then, France have seemingly improved, while Ireland appear to have gone backwards.

How much of the Boys in Green’s lack of coherence or any sign of an obvious gameplan beyond booting it up the pitch is down to O’Neill rather than a simple lack of talent is debatable.

It’s worth noting though that the style of football wasn’t much better under Giovanni Trapattoni. The last Irish manager who frequently tried to play with some sense of adventure was Steve Staunton, and that did not turn out so well.

2. A night to remember for Graham Burke among others

Graham Burke with Benjamin Pavard Ireland’s Graham Burke with Benjamin Pavard of France. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

While this match won’t live long in the memory for the football on display, it was an unforgettable night for some of those involved.

Matt Doherty, Derrick Williams and Graham Burke all made their international debuts, and at the very least, got some invaluable experience under their belt.

In replacing Callum O’Dowda on 70 minutes, Burke became the first League of Ireland player to line out for the Boys in Green since Joe Gamble in a 2007 friendly against Ecuador during the Staunton era.

The 24-year-old immediately slotted in wide on the left, with James McClean going up front in place of the departed Shane Long.

While he didn’t get too many chances to replicate the kind of form that he has frequently been showing Shamrock Rovers, it will have been a proud moment for the Dubliner.

It is less than three years since Burke was let go by Aston Villa and only a little over one year since he was deemed surplus to requirements by League Two outfit Notts County.

Burke has shown admirable resolve by resurrecting his career in the League of Ireland, as well as representing proof that participation British football is not necessarily essential when it comes to international football.

3. What is Declan Rice’s best position?

When Declan Rice made his international debut against Turkey last March, he played the majority of the match in defence before switching to midfield in the second half.

Last night against France, the opposite occurred, with the West Ham starlet playing a considerable portion of the game in midfield.

Like the rest of the Ireland team, he struggled to make an impact last night, and the game served as a reminder that as promising as the teenager looks, it is not appropriate to get too carried away just yet as he remains a raw talent with plenty of experience still to accrue.

On a positive note, there are not many 19-year-olds getting the chance to pit their wits against the array of world-class stars that feature in the France side.

Rice, despite not having a particularly good match, must view last night as another important step in his development as a footballer.

One question that remains inconclusive is where his best position is. The London-born player has featured in midfield for the Ireland U21s and on occasion, for the Hammers, but the majority of his games at senior level have been at centre-back.

Martin O’Neill told RTÉ before the match last night that Rice has “yet to decide what his best position is,” and added that his club will “probably make that decision for him”.

While it’s no harm in him experimenting a little at this early stage in his career, any footballer would ideally avoid being a utility man for a sustained period, so it’s important that Rice does definitively settle on a position sooner rather than later.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Bray Wanderers issue update on serious leg injury sustained by 19-year-old McGovern>

Watch: Cork City’s Kieran Sadlier scores an outrageous goal from his own box>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'We can improve... But in any case I think we had a lot of fun tonight'
'We can improve... But in any case I think we had a lot of fun tonight'
Euro 2016 champions Portugal held by England's upcoming World Cup opponents
Sevilla pluck new coach from Girona after excellent first season in La Liga
HURLING
Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship
Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship
Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?
Teenager makes his mark, Tipp keep season alive and win slips from Cork's grasp
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool agree deal for â¬50 million Monaco star
Liverpool agree deal for €50 million Monaco star
A nation holds its breath as Mo Salah travels to Spain for treatment
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
FRANCE
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
A bleak reminder of where Ireland are at and more talking points from Paris friendly
O'Neill: We're a great distance off the French, but the players can learn from this defeat

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie