Watch: Cork City's Kieran Sadlier scores an outrageous goal from his own box

A CLEARANCE OR deliberate? Either way, Kieran Sadlier sealed Cork City’s victory over St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday night with an outrageous goal from his own box, after the hosts had pushed everyone forward looking for a late equaliser.
The Ireland U21 international had given the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions the lead earlier in the night at Richmond Park, before Conan Byrne struck back for Pat’s on the hour mark.
City hit the front again 10 minutes later when Jimmy Keohane curled an effort past Tyson Farago in the Pat’s goal, and when the ‘keeper then ventured forward deep into stoppage time, Sadlier ensured all three points for the visitors with a brilliant, if not, bizarre, strike.
The 23-year-old had been back on defensive duty from the Pat’s corner when the ball broke to him on the edge of the box and, without looking up, cleared it up-field and remarkably into the vacant goal at the other end.
Sadlier was again instrumental in his side’s victory as he netted his seventh and eighth Premier Division goals of the campaign, with John Caulfield’s men maintaining the pressure on leaders Dundalk.
We know @KieranSadlier can score special goals....but from inside his own box? Wow. Take a bow we say to the @CorkCityFC man.— Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) May 27, 2018
Watch @SoccRepublic on Monday at 10:45pm on @RTE2 after France v @FAIreland also on @RTE2 @RTEplayer. #soccrepublic #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/xlu2vWw23a
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Do you agree with our Ireland team to face France?
Waterford boss Alan Reynolds recovering following assault
COMMENTS (1)