Watch: Cork City's Kieran Sadlier scores an outrageous goal from his own box

A CLEARANCE OR deliberate? Either way, Kieran Sadlier sealed Cork City’s victory over St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday night with an outrageous goal from his own box, after the hosts had pushed everyone forward looking for a late equaliser.

Sadlier celebrates his late strike at Richmond Park. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The Ireland U21 international had given the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions the lead earlier in the night at Richmond Park, before Conan Byrne struck back for Pat’s on the hour mark.

City hit the front again 10 minutes later when Jimmy Keohane curled an effort past Tyson Farago in the Pat’s goal, and when the ‘keeper then ventured forward deep into stoppage time, Sadlier ensured all three points for the visitors with a brilliant, if not, bizarre, strike.

The 23-year-old had been back on defensive duty from the Pat’s corner when the ball broke to him on the edge of the box and, without looking up, cleared it up-field and remarkably into the vacant goal at the other end.

Sadlier was again instrumental in his side’s victory as he netted his seventh and eighth Premier Division goals of the campaign, with John Caulfield’s men maintaining the pressure on leaders Dundalk.

