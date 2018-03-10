Can't stop scoring! Sean Maguire has bagged his fourth goal in three games for Preston

SEAN MAGUIRE NETTED his fourth Championship goal in 130 minutes of football on Saturday, as Preston North End suffered a crushing last-minute defeat at home to promotion hopefuls Fulham.

Maguire returned from a four month lay-off only last weekend but in less than three games has scored more goals than he did before suffering a serious hamstring injury at the end of October.

Maguire came back with a bang to score a brace off the bench against Bolton seven days ago — scoring two goals in the space of 25 minutes in his first competitive game since 1 November.

He followed that up with a goal off the bench at Deep Dale against Bristol City on Tuesday, before netting his fourth in just over two hours of football earlier this afternoon.

Maguire was named in Martin O'Neill's 30-man provisional squad this week. Source: Piaras Ó Mídheach

The Ireland striker connected with a dangerous Ben Pearson cross into the box and, despite a touch from Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, his header flew into the back of the net to make it 1-1 after 76 minutes.

Alex Neil’s side looked set to come away with a share of the spoils as they try to break back into the play-off positions, but a 90th minute winner from Aleksandar Mitrovic earned Fulham all three points.

This past week saw Maguire named in Martin O’Neill’s 30-man provisional squad for Ireland’s upcoming friendly away to Turkey in a fortnight’s time.

The 23-year-old made his international debut during a World Cup qualifier at home to Moldova in October and has now scored seven goals in 15 Championship games so far this season.