  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 10 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Can't stop scoring! Sean Maguire has bagged his fourth goal in three games for Preston

The former Cork City striker has scored four goals since returning from a four month injury lay-off last weekend.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 10 Mar 2018, 5:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,166 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3896852
Maguire also scored against Bristol City on Tuesday night.
Image: Alex Dodd - CameraSport
Maguire also scored against Bristol City on Tuesday night.
Maguire also scored against Bristol City on Tuesday night.
Image: Alex Dodd - CameraSport

SEAN MAGUIRE NETTED his fourth Championship goal in 130 minutes of football on Saturday, as Preston North End suffered a crushing last-minute defeat at home to promotion hopefuls Fulham.

Maguire returned from a four month lay-off only last weekend but in less than three games has scored more goals than he did before suffering a serious hamstring injury at the end of October.

Maguire came back with a bang to score a brace off the bench against Bolton seven days ago — scoring two goals in the space of 25 minutes in his first competitive game since 1 November.

He followed that up with a goal off the bench at Deep Dale against Bristol City on Tuesday, before netting his fourth in just over two hours of football earlier this afternoon.

Republic of Ireland Squad Training and Press Conference Maguire was named in Martin O'Neill's 30-man provisional squad this week. Source: Piaras Ó Mídheach

The Ireland striker connected with a dangerous Ben Pearson cross into the box and, despite a touch from Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, his header flew into the back of the net to make it 1-1 after 76 minutes.

Alex Neil’s side looked set to come away with a share of the spoils as they try to break back into the play-off positions, but a 90th minute winner from Aleksandar Mitrovic earned Fulham all three points.

This past week saw Maguire named in Martin O’Neill’s 30-man provisional squad for Ireland’s upcoming friendly away to Turkey in a fortnight’s time.

The 23-year-old made his international debut during a World Cup qualifier at home to Moldova in October and has now scored seven goals in 15 Championship games so far this season.

‘Again he shows his value and what we’ve been missing all season’ – Preston boss hails Maguire’s impact

On fire! Sean Maguire does it again with a brilliant winner straight off the bench

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'We want the supporters behind us but they can't cross the line and come onto the pitch'
'We want the supporters behind us but they can't cross the line and come onto the pitch'
Klopp rages over 'clear penalty' on Mane after Liverpool lose to Man Utd
'I don't care what people say' - Mourinho blasts critics after defeat of Liverpool
IRELAND
Schmidt's Ireland show typically clinical edge from close-range against Scots
Schmidt's Ireland show typically clinical edge from close-range against Scots
Can't stop scoring! Sean Maguire has bagged his fourth goal in three games for Preston
Ireland set up Grand Slam shot as England need BP win to keep Six Nations alive
SCOTLAND
As it happened: Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations
As it happened: Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations
'I don't think Jacob is near his potential. What we're seeing at the moment is exciting'
Six Nations within Ireland's reach today, but 'if you allow yourself to dream it's not productive time'
SIX NATIONS
Here's how we rated Joe Schmidt's Ireland in the four-try win over Scotland
Here's how we rated Joe Schmidt's Ireland in the four-try win over Scotland
Jack O'Sullivan powers Ireland U20s to bonus point win over Scotland
'Outstanding' Wales are not disrespecting Italy, insists O'Shea
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'Chris Shields joked that Dan was going home to head ten balls before he goes to bed'
'Chris Shields joked that Dan was going home to head ten balls before he goes to bed'
'Graham can do anything he wants to do'
Ex-Villa youngster grabs four as Shamrock Rovers thrash dire Derry

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie