Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 7 March, 2018
On fire! Sean Maguire does it again with a brilliant winner straight off the bench

It was a good night for the Irish contingent in the Championship.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 6 Mar 2018, 9:52 PM
6 hours ago 11,413 Views 26 Comments
Bolton Wanderers v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship On fire: Sean Maguire. Source: Stephen White - CameraSport

IRELAND STRIKER SEAN Maguire has done it again.

It was 1-1, he came off the bench and he found the back of the net to hand his side another win. Preston manager Alex Neil called on the 23-year-old to replace Billy Bodin in the 63rd minute against Bristol City at Deepdale.

With 69 minutes on the clock, he had his side 2-1 up, slotting home cooly off his left.

And to make it all the sweeter, fellow former Cork City star Alan Browne had bagged Preston’s opener — another Irish name who has been making serious waves of late, and has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award.

The win moves the club to eighth in the table, level with Bristol and one point outside the play-off places.

Maguire is just back from a four-month injury layoff, one which he marked memorably on Saturday afternoon — he sprung from the bench to score two late goals in a dramatic 3-1 turnaround against Bolton.

Elsewhere in the Championship tonight, there was further joy for the Irish contingent with Conor Hourihane scoring Aston Villa’s third goal in their 3-0 win over Sunderland.

‘It’s completely different’ – Four-time All-Ireland champion enjoying life in Davy Fitz’s backroom team

Ronaldo’s bullet header helps Real progress at 10-man PSG’s expense

