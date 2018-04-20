Sergio Garcia throws driver into bushes - and then has to go retrieve it

IT HAS BEEN a frustrating couple of weeks for Sergio Garcia, and the Spaniard showed a rare moment of petulance at the Valero Texas Open earlier.

After surrendering his title at the Masters in feeble fashion a fortnight ago, Garcia’s troubles have continued this week and rounds of 74 and 72 in Texas means he’s going to miss his second consecutive cut.

As he headed for an early exit, Garcia let his frustrations get the better of him on the fifth tee as he took his anger out on his driver, launching it into the bushes to the side of the tee box.

And then the world number 10 had to go in and retrieve it from the greenery, not without another swipe in frustration, before going onto bogey the hole.

He eventually signed for a level-par 72.

Sergio Chucks Driver Into Bushes: A Four-Part Series pic.twitter.com/xuCnYaBle0 — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) April 20, 2018

