Connacht pull the plug on move for Fijian winger after domestic violence court case

Reece in action for the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians against the British and Irish Lions last year.

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED they won’t be signing Sevu Reece.

The Fijian winger agreed a two-year pre-contract with the province back in May, and he was expected to arrive from Waikato next month — after the conclusion of the Mitre 10 season in New Zealand.

However, the 21-year-old appeared at Hamilton District Court earlier this week in relation to a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend.

While Reece was discharged without conviction after the judge acknowledged he had expressed remorse and apologised, Connacht have revealed this morning that the move is off.

“Connacht Rugby and the IRFU have taken the decision, following contact with Sevu Reece in relation to the circumstances of a recent court appearance, not to proceed with a contract to play with the province,” the short statement reads.

“Connacht Rugby and the IRFU will make no further comment.”

