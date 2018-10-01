Fijian winger's Connacht move in jeopardy after domestic violence incident

Sevu Reece in action for Waikato in the Mitre 10 Cup.

Sevu Reece in action for Waikato in the Mitre 10 Cup.

CONNACHT AND THE IRFU are currently ‘seeking to clarify information’ around the recent court appearance of Sevu Reece, the Fijian winger due to join the western province in November.

21-year-old Reece, who signed a two-year pre-contract agreement with Connacht back in May, was granted a discharge without conviction over a domestic violence incident at Hamilton District Court on Monday.

While Connacht are investigating the matter before commenting further, The42 understands Reece’s move to Galway is now in jeopardy.

The court heard the incident happened on Sunday 1 July in Hamilton, New Zealand, when a heavily intoxicated Reece got into an argument with his girlfriend and, according to a local media report, chased her down the street and dragged her to the ground.

She suffered bruising to the side of her face and waist and bleeding to her knee, the report in the New Zealand Herald added.

While Waikato back Reece was discharged without conviction after the judge acknowledged he had expressed remorse and apologised, it is now likely Connacht will end their interest in the player.

The province released a brief statement on Monday evening.

“Connacht Rugby and the IRFU are aware of media reports concerning Sevu Reece and his recent court appearance,” it read.

“We are currently seeking to clarify information around the situation prior to commenting further on the matter.”

Reece was due to link up with Andy Friend’s squad in November upon the conclusion of the Mitre 10 season in New Zealand.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!