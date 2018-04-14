TJ Reid hits 0-11 as Henry Shefflin begins reign as Ballyhale boss with victory

Shefflin and Reid celebrate Ballyhale's last All-Ireland win in 2015

TJ REID CONTINUED his fine vein of scoring form with an 11-point haul as Ballyhale Shamrocks enjoyed a 1-24 to 0-13 over Erins Own in the Kilkenny senior hurling league opener this evening.

Ballyhale played the entire second-half with 14-men after Michael Fennelly’s dismissal, but Reid and St Kieran’s College star Adrian Mullen (0-4) were in fine form for the victors.

Shefflin is joined in the backroom team by his brother Tommy, Richie O’Neill and Paddy Phelan.

Elsewhere in Group A of the Kilkenny league, Bennettsbridge defeated Rower Inistioge by 2-14 to 0-19, while in Group B Mullinavat enjoyed a 4-18 to 0-12 win over James Stephens and St Patrick’s defeated Carrickshock by 1-23 to 1-13.

