TJ Reid hits 0-11 as Henry Shefflin begins reign as Ballyhale boss with victory

Ballyhale defeated Erins Own in the opening round of league games in Kilkenny.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 9:05 PM
41 minutes ago 2,373 Views 2 Comments
Shefflin and Reid celebrate Ballyhale's last All-Ireland win in 2015
TJ REID CONTINUED his fine vein of scoring form with an 11-point haul as Ballyhale Shamrocks enjoyed a 1-24 to 0-13 over Erins Own in the Kilkenny senior hurling league opener this evening.

Ballyhale played the entire second-half with 14-men after Michael Fennelly’s dismissal, but Reid and St Kieran’s College star Adrian Mullen (0-4) were in fine form for the victors.

Shefflin is joined in the backroom team by his brother Tommy, Richie O’Neill and Paddy Phelan.

Elsewhere in Group A of the Kilkenny league, Bennettsbridge defeated Rower Inistioge by 2-14 to 0-19, while in Group B Mullinavat enjoyed a 4-18 to 0-12 win over James Stephens and St Patrick’s defeated Carrickshock by 1-23 to 1-13.

