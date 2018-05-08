Southampton forced to cancel hotel booking due to 'virus' ahead of Swansea relegation showdown

SOUTHAMPTON ARE HEADING to Wales tonight for a game against Swansea City which will have huge implications for their Premier League future.

But their preparations hit a setback when they found out on Sunday that their hotel reservation near the stadium had been cancelled and they were forced to relocate last night to a hotel near Cardiff, an hourâ€™s drive from the Liberty Stadium, the venue for tonightâ€™s game.

With two games left in the Premier League season, Southampton and Swansea are both locked on 33 points in 17th and 18th places respectively. The Saints have the edge on goal difference and have enjoyed a recent upsurge in form after defeating Bournemouth and drawing with Everton.

Yet the Daily Mail have reported that Southampton discovered on Sunday that their booking of 40 rooms at the Swansea Marriott were no longer available. The club were told that the hotel had been struck by a â€˜virusâ€™ but as the hotel is still taking bookings from the public, they are suspicious about the reasons behind the cancellation.

Southampton instead stayed at the Vale of Glamorgan which will increase their travel time for tonightâ€™s game.

The two teams meet tonight before the final day of the season on Sunday sees Southampton at home to champions Manchester City and Swansea entertaining Stoke City, who were relegated at the weekend.

