Dublin: 16 °C Monday 7 May, 2018
'No one has ever called to ask us how much Messi is worth' - Barca president

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu claims no transfer discussions regarding Lionel Messi have ever taken place.

By The42 Team Monday 7 May 2018, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,924 Views No Comments
Barcelona star Lionel Messi.
BARCELONA HAVE NEVER been forced to fend off interest in Lionel Messi because no club has ever submitted an offer, according to club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Messi, who scored a sublime goal in Sunday’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Real Madrid, has been with the Blaugrana since arriving from his native Argentina as a 13-year-old.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has reportedly been the subject of regular interest from Manchester City, who have been steered to the Premier League title this season by former Barca boss Pep Guardiola.

But Bartomeu claims he has never fielded an enquiry for the 30-year-old.

“No one has ever called us to ask us how much Messi is worth,” Bartomeu told radio station RAC1.

Barca’s draw with Madrid at Camp Nou means they are now three matches shy of completing an unbeaten season in LaLiga.

Ernesto Valverde’s men comfortably wrapped up the title with four games to spare last weekend, adding to the Copa del Rey success that was convincingly secured in April.

While a stunning quarter-final collapse to Roma cost them a shot at Champions League glory, Bartomeu believes Messi does not have to leave to build on his four European titles.

“There is still time for Messi to win one, two or three Champions Leagues before he retires,” he said.

“We have always said that in the Champions League consistency isn’t the most important thing.

“Real Madrid have had good Champions League games recently. We need to keep working on that aspect to get to finals.”

Lovren ‘confident’ Liverpool can seal Champions League place against dangerous Brighton

Injured Ozil ‘sure’ he’ll recover in time for World Cup

The42 Team

