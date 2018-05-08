  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Juventus plan Allegri talks amid Arsenal links

Bianconeri chief executive Giuseppe Marotta says the Serie A side will hold talks over their coach’s future at the end of the season.

By The42 Team Tuesday 8 May 2018, 8:35 AM
1 hour ago 1,169 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3999292

MASSIMILIANO ALLEGRI HAS been linked with becoming Arsenal’s new manager, but Juventus plan to hold talks with the coach over his future once the Serie A title is secured.

Allegri’s men are on track for the fourth consecutive domestic double of his time at the club, with Juve facing AC Milan in the final of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.

Juventus are virtually certain to win the Scudetto for the seventh season in a row – Napoli are six points back with two games to go – but speculation Allegri could leave has intensified.

The Italian previously indicated his next job will be away from his homeland and, along with former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, he is reportedly a front-runner to succeed Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium.

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta, though, suggested Juve remain hopeful Allegri can be persuaded to stay at the club, having led the Bianconeri to the final of the Champions League on two occasions.

“With Allegri we have a relationship that has worked and does work,” Marotta said to Rai Sport.

“After winning the Scudetto we’ll talk about the future, which I’m sure will be full of satisfaction together.

“The maths still doesn’t allow us to celebrate [winning the league]. We have to be realistic, we can virtually taste it, but we want to get that point. We need to make it mathematically certain and real.”

‘He had some demons but I think you have to put the whole story into perspective’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
Juventus plan Allegri talks amid Arsenal links
Juventus plan Allegri talks amid Arsenal links
'No one has ever called to ask us how much Messi is worth' - Barca president
Leicester boss calls for perspective amid speculation about his future at the club
HURLING
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
As it happened: Clare v Limerick, Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
Clare and Limerick prepare for battle as teams announced for Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
LIVERPOOL
Liverpoolâs Klopp extends Champions League final invite to Keita
Liverpool’s Klopp extends Champions League final invite to Keita
Klopp plays down talk of big-money moves for Fekir and Dembele
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss
LEINSTER
Lancaster sees similarities between Johnny Sexton and Tom Brady
Lancaster sees similarities between Johnny Sexton and Tom Brady
Cullen and Lancaster's dynamic coaching relationship driving Leinster forward
'We shouldn't change the course of someone's direction unless it's in the interest of the player'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie