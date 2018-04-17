  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'How can Southgate go away and feel he can trust Joe Hart in an England jersey again?'

Chris Sutton believes the West Ham stopper should be omitted from his country’s World Cup squad.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 3:04 PM
1 hour ago 2,278 Views 4 Comments
Joe Hart (file pic).
Joe Hart (file pic).
Joe Hart (file pic).

ENGLAND GOALKEEPER JOE Hart doesn’t deserve a spot at the World Cup, according to Chris Sutton.

The West Ham man was at fault for a goal on Monday night as he fumbled a long-range shot against Stoke City, allowing Peter Crouch to put the rebound home.

The Hammers would go on to draw the league encounter 1-1, with Andy Carroll’s late strike sparing their blushes at London Stadium.

Following the game, Sutton said Hart should not be in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Russia, saying the goalkeeper had  ”dropped his ticket” to go to the World Cup.

“You cannot take someone because they are a nice bloke and good in the dressing room,” Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 live.

If England get two injuries to goalkeepers you need your third keeper to be strong. That is how it should be judged.”

Hart is competing with Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope among others to be on the plane to Russia.

“There are three better goalkeepers than [Hart],” Sutton said.

“Gareth Southgate isn’t wondering if he is a joker, is he good in the dressing room? He is wondering if he is going to make a save and keep us in the tournament.

After that, how can Southgate go away and feel he can trust Joe Hart in an England jersey again?”

Hart turned in a strong performance in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend, but the former Blues striker said Monday night’s display showed the 30-year-old lacks the consistency required of an international goalkeeper.

“You feel for Joe Hart after what was a good display at Chelsea – he kept West Ham in the game,” said Sutton. “But tonight was bread and butter. Football is harsh.

“He was indecisive when that shot came in from Xherdan Shaqiri. He should have gathered it. It would have been routine for the Hart of yesteryear.

“But he spilled it and it was a woeful, woeful bit of goalkeeping.”

The42 Team
