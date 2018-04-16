  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 16 April, 2018
37-year-old Crouch comes off the bench to score, but it's not enough to hand Stoke much-needed win

A run of four straight losses had seen the Potters’ position appear increasingly perilous before tonight’s game.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Apr 2018, 10:10 PM
1 hour ago 3,226 Views 3 Comments
Stoke City striker Peter Crouch.
ANDY CARROLL’S 90th-minute equaliser edged Stoke City closer to Premier League relegation, cancelling out Peter Crouch’s strike and earning West Ham a 1-1 home draw on Monday.

Crouch had been on the pitch nine minutes when he pounced to turn in the rebound after England goalkeeper Joe Hart spilled a shot from Xherdan Shaqiri.

But another substitute would yet have a decisive impact on the result, Carroll superbly turning in a cross from Aaron Cresswell to ensure the spoils were shared at London Stadium on Monday.

A run of four straight losses had seen Stoke’s position appear increasingly perilous, the Potters in danger of slipping out of the Premier League after a 10-year top-flight stay.

Crouch had appeared to claim the role of hero with a goal that made him Stoke’s record Premier League marksman, but Paul Lambert’s men are on the brink after Carroll’s leveller.

Stoke remain 19th in the table, five points adrift of safety with four matches remaining, one of which is against Champions League semi-finalists Liverpool at Anfield, while West Ham – who saw three goals ruled out – are seven clear of the drop zone.

Struggling Bray claim first win of the season at 10-man Shamrock Rovers’ expense>

Two more red cards for Waterford as Saints hand Blues defeat>

