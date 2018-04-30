  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Spike O'Sullivan's LA fight this Friday to be broadcast live for free on eir Sport

O’Sullivan faces Berlin Abreu in at StubHub Center, Carson, California this Friday night.

By Gavan Casey Monday 30 Apr 2018, 9:38 PM
1 hour ago 2,246 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3986837
Image: Ryan Remiorz
Image: Ryan Remiorz

CORK MIDDLEWEIGHT SPIKE O’Sullivan’s fight in Los Angeles this Friday night will be broadcast live – free-to-air – on eir Sport 1.

The world-rated O’Sullivan [27-2, 19KOs] will face Berlin Abreu in pursuit of his fifth consecutive knockout win, as he continues to chase a career-defining fight with one of the 160-pound kingpins.

O’Sullivan, a native of Mahon in the Rebel County, was the frontrunner to face WBC, WBA and IBF World champion Gennady Golovkin this Saturday after Canelo Alvarez withdrew from the pair’s rematch due to failed drug tests, but was pulled from the running by his team due to the omnishambles that were negotiations.

Instead, O’Sullivan will face Abreu – who’s moving up two divisions in pursuit of his own scalp – as part of a new, three-fight Golden Boy Promotions deal (which was first reported by Jack O’Toole of SportsJoe).

Victory, particularly if emphatic, will edge the 33-year-old closer to a dream world title bout in either the winter or spring of next year.

Spike-Abreu will be the third high-profile bout involving an Irish fighter to be carried exclusively by eir Sport in recent weeks: the network also broadcast Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley’s long-anticipated ring return in March, and showed Kildare light-middleweight Dennis Hogan’s world-title eliminator on delay earlier this month.

As was the case with both Quigley and Hogan’s bouts, O’Sullivan’s will be a freeview broadcast, meaning even those who don’t subscribe to eir Sport can still tune in and watch him live from StubHub Center, Carson, California.

Eir Sport will confirm the exact time of their broadcast during the week, but coverage will begin sometime in the region of 3am on Sunday, Irish time.

Repeats – also free-to-air – will be shown at 11am and 10pm on Sunday.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

