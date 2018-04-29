Supreme Katie Taylor lights up Brooklyn as she unifies lightweight world titles

KATIE TAYLOR HAS become only the third Irish boxer in history to unify world titles after an entertaining if one-sided victory over Argentina’s Victoria Bustos at Barclays Center, Brooklyn.

Taylor, who following a professional career-best performance added the IBF World lightweight belt to her own WBA bauble, was awarded a thoroughly deserved unanimous decision victory by scores of 99-91, 99-91 and 98-92.

The five-time amateur world champion was superior in every department to the teak-tough Bustos, who has still never been stopped as a pro.

Taylor is now halfway toward her ambition of becoming the undisputed lightweight champion of the world, and declared post-fight that she intends to add the WBC and WBO straps to her collection before the end of the year.

Taylor emerged to The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’ rather than her usual ‘It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World’-'Thunderstruck’ mashup, sporting her usual black-and-gold gear as well as a new addition: a shiner beneath her right eye. And for the first seven rounds, at least, it was scarcely worsened.

Seconds after the opening bell, Taylor unleashed a five-punch combination to limited success, drawing a rousing cheer from the half-full crowd which had moments earlier greeted her introduction wildly.

The Irishwoman menacingly marched the Argentine around the ring for the full two minutes, her fleet footwork both backing up Bustos and steering her well clear of ‘La Leona’s chopping counter-left. Boxing from range, the 2012 Olympic champion landed a stinging left of her own – the best of the round – to cement her early dominance.

After a quiet second which too belonged in Taylor’s column, the Bray icon was more forthcoming with shots in the third, dictating the pace and unloading in twos and threes. Bustos’ body, too, was targeted if only fleetingly, and an increasingly at-ease Taylor returned to her corner with her tail up, comfortably three rounds up.

The feather-fisted Bustos, defending her IBF title for the sixth time, found greater success in the fourth by way of a couple of cuffing shots, but only due to Taylor’s contentment to stay in the pocket and utilise her vastly superior hand speed during exchanges: if she had to take one to give four, so be it.

Taylor thumped her with an overhand right some 40 seconds into the fifth, following it up with a tidy two-punch combination to the head and, moments later, a right-left deuce to body and head respectively. Five-zip.

The following stanza was Taylor’s most emphatic to that point: it was rubber-stamped by a left hook which jarred La Leona’s head backwards towards the close, but the 90 seconds which preceded it were brimful of Taylor assaults as Bustos grew increasingly disheartened.

To the Roasario native’s credit, though, she invited Taylor in for a throwdown in the seventh, biting down and letting fly – doubtless enduring the worse punishment but at least drawing some adulation from the crowd.

And Bustos picked up where she left off in the eighth: for all her limitations, she went for broke, and it paid dividends by way of a sore right uppercut which was launched from a clinch and detonated through Taylor’s guard.

Taylor, unperturbed – and perhaps a touch embarrassed – opted to hang around on the inside despite her previous imperiousness from range: she landed a right uppercut of her own which wasn’t quite as impactful as her adversary’s, but continued to pepper Bustos to both body and head while gratuitously swallowing some punishment for her troubles.

Taylor took a breather, relatively speaking, in the penultimate entry, but had some fun with the tenth and final round: standing her ground once more, the 31-year-old decided to empty the tank, bringing the fawning Brooklyn crowd to its feet as she traded freely – and deliberately carelessly – with the soon-to-be dethroned IBF queen.

Bustos played her part in a fan-friendly finish but threatened briefly to unravel as Taylor lit her up with spiteful shots against the ropes. Perhaps her greatest strength is her iron chin, though, and as it has on four other occasions, it stood up to significant punishment during her fifth career defeat, once more taking she and her opponent to the final bell.

Respect 👏 @KatieTaylor returns Victoria Bustos’ IBF World Title after the two fighters shared the ring earlier tonight. A new IBF belt will be on the way to Ireland 🇮🇪 👊#ChampChamp #TaylorBustos pic.twitter.com/3THktOCCWK — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) April 29, 2018

Taylor joins Carl Frampton and Ryan Burnett in being one of three fighters from this island to unify world titles, but will attempt to become the first ever undisputed world champion from these parts in the latter half of 2018.