Taylor's invasion of Serrano territory sets wheels in motion for potential superfight

KATIE TAYLOR HERSELF might phrase it more delicately, but the word from her camp has always remained definite: ‘Everybody will get their chance.’

Call it Red Panty Night or Red Jocks Night, depending on her prospective opponents’ persuasion, but Taylor is to the women’s lightweight division what Conor McGregor is to the UFC equivalent: an opportunity, however perilous, to pocket career-worthwhile riches.

Perhaps only former two-time Olympic champion Claressa Shields of the States – currently the WBC and IBF World super-middleweight champion – could stake a claim as possessing a name as relevant as Taylor’s within the women’s boxing realm.

The pair have admired each other from afar since both pivoted to the punch-for-pay ranks in 2016, and convened today in Brooklyn as Ireland’s WBA World lightweight champion weighed in for her bid to replicate Shields’ unification of world titles.

The supremely talented Flint, Michigan native will doubtless one day eclipse Taylor’s achievements in pro boxing purely due to her being eight years the Bray woman’s junior at 23, but one suspects Taylor’s impending transcendence will be more immediately impactful given that, from tonight onwards, each of her fights will exponentially increase in their significance.

Shields can afford patience. Taylor, at 31, isn’t necessarily in a mad rush, but scarcely has time for soft title defences or tune-ups.

Everybody will get their chance: Delfine Persoon, Rose Volante, Natasha Jonas, Chantelle Cameron, Mikaela Mayer – the lot. And one day in the not-too-distant future, it’ll likely be Amanda Serrano who pits her wits against the Irish sporting great.

On the face of it, Taylor’s placement on a fairly poor card in Brooklyn strikes as curious: all along, we were told that her gradual transatlantic migration was to ensure maximum exposure on U.S. TV, but while it’ll be shown on Sky Sports tonight, her world-title unification clash with Argentina’s Victoria Bustos has been deemed superfluous to HBO’s live broadcast.

Per Taylor’s own promoter, Eddie Hearn: “She should be on HBO this Saturday. They’re gonna show her highlights. She’s getting there.”

And in fairness, an eye-catching showing in front of the relevant TV executives might well ensure that she graces screens Stateside the next time out. But Taylor’s potential coronation in Brooklyn might have further benefits.

Tonight, she invades Serrano territory.

Amanda Serrano lands on Yazmin Rivas Source: Joel Plummer

Any whiff of Taylor getting mainstream TV coverage in the borough of Brooklyn will no doubt draw the ire of Amanda Serrano – the only woman in boxing history to have won world titles in five different weight classes as a professional.

The Brooklyn-based Puerto Rican – along with her sister, Cindy – has accrued a huge following in her adopted hometown, and has fought four of her last six bouts at Barclays Center, from where Taylor attempts to make headlines tonight.

Serrano, 34-1-1 (26 KOs), is doubtless worthy of a greater fame, but her shortcut to the mainstream conscious will one day present itself in the form of a bout versus Taylor – particularly if the latter is artificially crowned ‘Queen of Brooklyn’ or something similar in the wee hours of Sunday morning (Irish time). She will be, of course – provided she gets the job done.

That’s the big one, as far as women’s boxing is concerned: Serrano versus Taylor – or Taylor versus Serrano as it’ll likely read on paper: the 29-year-old converted Brooklynite has previously shred herself as low as bantamweight (118 lbs) – and that was as recently as this time last year – but generally campaigns between featherweight (126) and super-feather (130), rendering her an immediate underdog versus the 135-pound Taylor. However, Serrano has also fought in Taylor’s division twice, on the latter occasion winning the WBO World lightweight title in 2013.

Her achievements within the women’s professional game are unparalleled, too: ‘The Real Deal’ is the only Puerto Rican boxer in history – male or female – to win world titles in five different weight divisions.

What better way to lure her out of her recent MMA venture and back into the squared circle than to offer Taylor centre-stage in Brooklyn?

Katie Taylor and Victoria Bustos square off ahead of their world-title unification bout in Brooklyn Source: Matt Heasley/INPHO

The42 understands Taylor’s team are extremely keen to get Serrano in the ring over the next year to 18 months, but are cognisant that the fight will garner more money and attention down the line than it would presently: if promoted correctly, Taylor-Serrano could be a true showpiece rather than a standard title defence – the type of era-defining scrap to which Taylor herself has so often alluded since picking up her first world title in Cardiff last October.

It’s hardly a wild notion, either. “Somewhere down the line, you’ll see her and Amanda Serrano,” said the Puerto Rican’s promoter, Lou DiBella, following Taylor’s US debut at Barclays Center last August. “I think those things will happen.”

But will Serrano play ball? Of course she will. She’s an all-time boxing great, whose undisputed reign over Brooklyn is now under siege: Taylor might ‘wow’ tonight or indeed she might not, but in any case it won’t be her last outing at Barclays Center: Eddie Hearn – who either failed or declined to deliver the Dublin homecoming that Taylor and fans wanted – will stick to the overall plan and see to it that the Irishwoman becomes a mainstay in New York before long.

The Matchroom head honcho has deep enough pockets that a near quixotic task should present itself as a more-than worthwhile endeavour for Serrano, as it has Taylor’s past opponents – particularly if U.S. television becomes part of the equation in 2019.

Indeed, the only sticking point might be Hearn’s perpetual pissing contest with DiBella, who partially represents Anthony Joshua’s American nemesis, Deontay Wilder as well as Serrano. The Watford and Alabama heavyweights will get it on eventually, though – probably twice, at least, and once on American soil – and therein lies at least one opportunity for Taylor and Serrano to trade leather in a contest between two bona fide female boxing icons.

Of course, first, Taylor must unify the WBA and IBF world titles, which in itself would be another extraordinary triumph. Should the 31-year-old prevail in overcoming Argentina’s Victoria Bustos at Barclays Center tonight, she’ll join Carl Frampton and Ryan Burnett as one of three Irish boxers in history to hold two or more world title belts simultaneously.

The fact that she’ll try to do so in Brooklyn simply lends further credence to the fact that before long, Amanda Serrano – just like everybody else – will have gotten her chance.