The World Indoor Athletics Championships take place this weekend. What British city hosts them? Birmingham Cardiff

London Manchester

Which of the following Dundalk players did not score in their 8-0 rout of Limerick FC? Robbie Benson Dylan Connolly

Stephen Folan Ronan Murray

Irish-qualified fullback Mike Haley agreed to join Munster this week. Which Aviva Premiership club is he leaving? Sale Sharks Newcastle Falcons

Gloucester Bath

Who was the referee at the centre of Gumshield-gate in Ballyshannon last Sunday? Fergal Kelly David Gough

David Coldrick Paddy Neilan

Who won the Jimmy Magee Trophy for Best Female Boxer at last weekend's National Senior Finals? Ciara Ginty Kellie Harrington

Grainne Walsh Michaela Walsh

Jamie Heaslip announced his international retirement. In what year did he make his senior Leinster debut? 2002 2003

2005 2007

Justin Thomas won the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour. What position does he hold in the official world rankings? 3 4

5 6

Before last Saturday's win, how long was it since Scotland had scored a Five/Six Nations try against England in Murrayfield? 4 years 10 years

14 years 16 years

Steven Pienaar announced his retirement on Thursday. Which of these Premier League clubs did he not play for? Everton Sunderland

Tottenham West Brom