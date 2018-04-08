Touching tributes to Ray Wilkins and more sporting tweets of the week

1. Sergio Garcia

What happened on 15 @TheMasters yesterday was unfortunate for me and it hurt but I tried to handle it like a Masters Champion should. That same hole gave me that green jacket last year so we might end up naming our next kid Firethorn after all, funny man!😉 https://t.co/vMIDTMGhrf — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) April 6, 2018

2. Denise O’Sullivan

The character this team showed today was second to none. Unbelievably proud of the effort against a tough team ... Thank you to our fans ye come out strong for us 💚🇮🇪 — Denise O'Sullivan (@OSullivanDenise) April 6, 2018

3. Ronan O’Gara

One of the greatest of all time bows out.. congratulations @HERNANDEZJUANI #genius#easydoesit. — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) April 4, 2018

4. Peter Crouch

There is only a few of us who can do that — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 3, 2018

5. Carlo Cudicini

I’ll never forget my first day at Harlington in August 1999. You approached me with your big smile and your gentleman-like ways saying “benvenuto al Chelsea!“. Being a big @acmilan fan, my journey at CFC couldn’t have started better. That smile will be hugely missed. RIP, Ray💙 — Carlo Cudicini (@Capitancarloc) April 4, 2018

6. Brian Moore

A year ago today I was ICU after a heart attack. Just been for breakfast with my 2 eldest daughters to celebrate still being here. Thank you to the staff at St Georges Tooting once again. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) April 5, 2018

7. Talk Sport

"He was a real, real hero."



Former solider reveals how Ray Wilkins helped him escape a life on the streets.



This is incredible...



[📻 @JimWhite] pic.twitter.com/YOJAeOlXKW — talkSPORT 📻 (@talkSPORT) April 5, 2018

8. Gary Lineker

If City don’t win the Premier League this season it would be quite a collapse. In fact, if they don’t I’ll do the first MOTD of next season in just a thong. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 7, 2018

9. Nathan Murphy

Conor Masterson didn’t get on for Liverpool but he did get his first souvenir...Seamus Coleman gave him his jersey. #LFC #EFC — Nathan Murphy (@nathanmurf) April 7, 2018

10. Brian O’Driscoll

Never EVER try & tame the dragon here in HK - it’ll always get you!!! At the opening ceremony with the legendary #doddieweir #hk7s #hsbcsport pic.twitter.com/ct1kynoDk2 — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) April 7, 2018

