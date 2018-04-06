  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 6 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Paul Ince on Mourinho's Man Utd: 'They have no players I enjoy watching'

The former Red Devils midfielder expects an “exodus” of talent over the summer.

By The42 Team Friday 6 Apr 2018, 12:40 PM
1 hour ago 1,819 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3943980

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE no players to excite and entertain, claims Paul Ince, with another “exodus” of talent expected come the summer.

The Red Devils sit second in the Premier League table and are through to the FA Cup semi-finals, but they have done little to impress the purists under Jose Mourinho.

Ince is among those who feel a once dominant force is stagnating, with there only one “world class” star at Old Trafford and too many passengers.

The former United midfielder told Paddy Power: “Right now, who is excited to see the sort of football United are playing? No one.

“I’d even go as far as to say there are no United players I enjoy watching. Maybe [Paul] Pogba or [Marcus] Rashford if they are on their day.

“Their only world-class player is David De Gea. Apart from that, there’s no one else. There’s a lot of work to be done at Old Trafford.

“The Louis Van Gaal and David Moyes eras were huge setbacks, and it’s Mourinho’s job to repair that damage.”

United have already backed Mourinho in the transfer market, with £89 million invested in Pogba and a further £75m in Romelu Lukaku.

Ince is expecting there to be further changes when the transfer window re-opens, but has warned the Red Devils that their appeal to the very best players on the planet is waning.

The ex-England international added: “Cash aside, it’s also about attracting the right players.

“It’s evident that Mourinho hasn’t got the team that he wants, and there’s likely to be an exodus come the transfer window.

“But right now, do you think a player would seriously choose to go to Old Trafford ahead of City, based on the football being played?

“There’s a certain expectation of a Man United team. That they’re exciting, attacking and incredible to watch.

“Right now, they are none of those things. But City, Liverpool and Tottenham are. The fact is, the best players in the world want to play the best football. ”

‘Leading my country out in my hometown of Tallaght will be a really proud moment’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
LEINSTER
No rest required for Furlong and Healy as they lead Leinster into Zebre clash
No rest required for Furlong and Healy as they lead Leinster into Zebre clash
Analysis: Leavy's try for Leinster continues a clever trend around the fringes
Analysis: Leinster's lethal attack tears Saracens apart for three classy tries
IRELAND
Ireland men's 7s go after World Series qualification in Hong Kong
Ireland men's 7s go after World Series qualification in Hong Kong
'All we've spoken about is Slovakia' - Focus on Friday first as Ireland ride the crest of a wave
Analysis: Munster man Rory Scannell's superb form keeps him in Ireland mix
LIVERPOOL
Uefa launch disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool over bus incident
Uefa launch disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool over bus incident
'There’s a lot of hype about this Man City team being a 'great' team. That was a reality check'
Footage emerges from inside Manchester City's team bus before Liverpool clash
PREMIER LEAGUE
Paul Ince on Mourinho's Man Utd: 'They have no players I enjoy watching'
Paul Ince on Mourinho's Man Utd: 'They have no players I enjoy watching'
'I wanted to play attacking football' – Mkhitaryan's Mourinho dig
Ray Wilkins: 'Butch' by name, gentle by nature

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie