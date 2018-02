Who scored Arsenal's only goal in their 2-1 Europa League defeat against Ostersunds on Thursday night? Henrikh Mkhitaryan Sead Kolasinac

Mohamed Elneny Danny Welbeck

Name this man, who this week became the first Irish athlete to run a sub-four-minute mile indoors in Ireland. John Travers Eoin Pierce

Kieran Kelly Garry Campbell

Former world champion Andy Lee announced his retirement from boxing this week. In which US city did he win his WBO middleweight title? New York Las Vegas

Atlantic City Boston

Elizabeth Swaney made headlines after she competed in the ladies skiing halfpipe at the Winter Olympics without performing a single trick. What country did she represent? Denmark Estonia

Hungary Venezuela

John Horan will be appointed as the 39th President of the GAA at Congress this weekend. What county does he come from? Galway Waterford

Dublin Laois

Paul Cook's Wigan knocked Manchester City out of the FA Cup on Monday night. Which League of Ireland side did Cook previously manage? Sligo Rovers Drogheda United

Limerick FC Galway United

When did Ireland last beat Wales in the Six Nations? 2013 2014

2015 2016

Who scored Cork City's winner against St Pat's on the opening night of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division? Barry McNamee Graham Cummins

Kieran Sadlier Karl Sheppard

Jonathan Griffin was minor manager of the ladies football team in which county before he was controversially sacked by email? Tipperary Dublin

Cavan Kerry