Ex-Everton, Spurs, Ajax and Dortmund midfielder Pienaar hangs up his boots

STEVEN PIENAAR HAS announced his retirement from professional football.

At 35, the South African midfielder is calling time on a career that spanned 18 years — having most recently played for Bidvest Wits in his homeland.

Born in Johannesburg, he caught the attention of Ajax Cape Town’s academy from a young age and went on to play two seasons at senior level with them before joining their parent club, Ajax Amsterdam.

In a superb, young side that also featured the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wesley Sneijder, Rafael van der Vaart, Nigel de Jong, Maxwell and Christian Chivu, Pienaar won two Eredivisie titles and two KNVB Cups under Ronald Koeman.

Pienaar, during his Ajax days, up against Juventus and Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro. Source: John Walton

He was signed by Borussia Dortmund as a replacement for Tomas Rosicky in 2006 as the Czech playmaker was departing for Arsenal. However, Pienaar only lasted a season in Germany and moved to Everton the following summer, initially on loan.

It was at Goodison Park where he played his best football from 2008-2016, with the exception of one disappointing year at Tottenham in 2011. He left the Toffees to be reunited with former manager David Moyes in 2016 before returning to South Africa.

A former captain of Bafana Bafana, Pienaar earned 61 international. An unused squad member at the 2002 World Cup, he featured in front of home fans at the finals eight years later.

During the 2010 World Cup alongside France midfielder Abou Diaby. Source: EMPICS Sport

He posted a video on Twitter to thank his family, the clubs he played for and the fans for their support:

It’s been an amazing ride made more special by you, the fans. Thank You. It’s been an honour. 🙏🏽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qsy4bZCLjT — Steven Pienaar (@therealstevenpi) February 28, 2018

