1. Which team has lost more Super Bowls? Julio Cortez/AP/Press Association Images Seattle Seahawks Paul Sancya/AP/Press Association Images New England Patriots

PA Buffalo Bills PA Denver Broncos

2. Which team won Super Bowl I in 1967? DAVID PHILLIP/AP/Press Association Images Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Colts

Green Bay Packers Oakland Raiders

3. Which of these coaches did not also win the Super Bowl as a player? PA Mike Ditka Tony Dungy

Bill Belichick Tom Flores

4. What two teams were playing when the lights went out in the New Orleans Superdome in 2013? Marcio Sanchez/AP/Press Association Images New York Giants and New England Patriots San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints

5. What is this particular play known as? Charlie Riedel/AP/Press Association Images The Harrison Hustle The Helmet Catch

Eli's Escape The Tuck Rule

6. Which of these franchises has never won a Super Bowl? Jeff Haynes/AP/Press Association Images Atlanta Falcons Julio Cortez/AP/Press Association Images New York Jets

Seth Perlman/AP/Press Association Images St Louis/LA Rams Andrew Matthews/EMPICS Sport Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. To the nearest million, what was the average US TV audience for Super Bowl LI in 2017? PA 72 million 111 million

128 million 150 million

8. The Pittsburgh Steelers have won more Super Bowls than any other franchise - but how many have they won? AP/Press Association Images 4 (four) AP/Press Association Images 5 (five)

CAROLYN KASTER/AP 6 (Six) Charlie Riedel/AP/Press Association Images 7 (seven)

9. The Patriots are going for back-to-back Super Bowl wins. Which franchise was the last to successfully defend their title? DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/AP Pittsburgh Steelers Dave Martin/AP/Press Association Images New England Patriots

Uwe Speck/Witters/Press Association Images Denver Broncos Paul Sancya/AP/Press Association Images Green Bay Packers