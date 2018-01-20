Watch: The unprecedented free-taking competition that decided this afternoon's Walsh Cup final

THERE WERE UNUSUAL scenes at Nowlan Park today, as hurling’s first ever free-taking competition decided an entertaining Walsh Cup final.

With the scores at 1-24 apiece after extra-time, Wexford beat Kilkenny 3-2 in the shootout to claim the trophy for the first time in 16 years.

Mark Fanning hit the winning free amid a tense finale, which you can watch back in the video above, with the dramatic climax starting around the one hour and 28-minute mark.

h/t @Damian_Cullen

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):