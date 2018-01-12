  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Everton in talks to sign 'goalscoring threat' Theo Walcott

The Arsenal midfielder has made just 15 appearances this season

By AFP Friday 12 Jan 2018, 12:11 PM
8 hours ago 3,557 Views 13 Comments
Everton want to capture the Arsenal midfielder this January.
Image: Mike Egerton
Everton want to capture the Arsenal midfielder this January.
Everton want to capture the Arsenal midfielder this January.
Image: Mike Egerton

EVERTON ARE IN talks with Arsenal to sign Theo Walcott, Toffees boss Sam Allardyce confirmed this morning.

Talks have opened with the Gunners over a potential €22 million deal for the out-of-favour England striker, who has just 18 months remaining on his contract.

Walcott, 28, has made just 15 appearances this season but has yet to make a Premier League start for Arsene Wenger’s side.

“I think you are all aware of our interest in Theo,” said Everton boss Allardyce, who has already strengthened his forward line with the purchase of Beskitas striker Cenk Tosun.

“If that is possible to get over the line I’d be delighted.

“Obviously there are negotiations that are happening at the moment and if that can all be sorted out — one of the most difficult things to do today — then that would be a great addition in my opinion to come and join us from an attacking point of view.

“Two or three reasons really — goalscoring threat, pace, experience, and he’s good on assists from wide areas in terms of his crossing ability.

“Theo’s not as risky (as Tosun) because he’s proven. He’s scored 100 goals for Arsenal from wide positions as well as many assists.”

Tosun is set for his debut against Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday but Allardyce admits he has taken a gamble bringing in the Turkey international in January.

“It is not easy at all, it might not work. It is a massive problem in terms of you are hoping, rather than being guaranteed, that he hits the ground running,” said the Toffees boss.

“When you look at the number of players who have been brought into this country from abroad, even in the summer, and not worked, particularly up front, it is a risk.”

Allardyce’s arrival at Everton at the end of November had an immediate impact as they played their way away from the relegation zone but their progress has stalled.

Although comfortably in mid-table, the Merseyside club have not won in their past four Premier League matches and have scored just a single goal in those games.

- (C) AFP 2018

About the author:

