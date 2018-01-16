  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 16 January, 2018
Walcott set for medical at Everton today ahead of £20m switch from Arsenal

The Gunners’ longest-serving current player is close to joining Big Sam’s Toffees.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Jan 2018, 12:30 PM
8 hours ago 8,786 Views 21 Comments
Walcott has been with Arsenal since joining from Southampton in 2006.
THEO WALCOTT IS on the verge of signing for Everton for a fee of £20 million.

Arsenal’s longest-serving player Walcott has scored 108 goals for the club but has found game time difficult to come by this season in a year when he is desperate to be included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup in Russia.

Everton offered the most attractive financial package to Walcott amid interest from fellow Premier League side West Ham, and is due to undergo a medical at Finch Farm this afternoon. If all goes well, he could be included in Sam Allardyce’s squad for Saturday’s Premier League game at home to West Brom.

The proceeds from the 28-year-old’s sale, which could rise to £25m with add-ons, are expected to go towards Arsenal’s efforts to sign Brazilian winger Malcom from Bordeaux and West Brom centre-back Jonny Evans.

The Gunners are also hopeful of sanctioning the sale of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United this week but will only do so if they can secure a replacement in the form of Mkhitaryan in a player-plus-cash deal.

Arsene Wenger’s side are holding out for a flat fee of £35m and will look to replace the Chilean with Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has told the Bundesliga giants that he wants to leave the club this month.

