  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 19 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The hand was like an elephant hand, it was all swollen...I was 7 weeks out of work because of it'

Tiernan McCann suffered a broken hand in last August’s All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 19 Jan 2018, 8:22 PM
1 hour ago 2,962 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3807377

WHILE THE REST of his Tyrone team-mates were mourning their heavy defeat to Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final last August, Tiernan McCann also had a serious injury to deal with which forced him to miss work for a lengthy spell.

Tiernan McCann dejected after the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

McCann broke the fourth metacarpal in his left hand during the first quarter of their championship exit, but somehow managed to power through and complete the full 70 minutes.

“I remember looking down about 15 minutes into the game and the hand was like an elephant hand, it was all swollen up and I knew something wasn’t right,” he explains.

“But I don’t remember a collision or a block or tackle that did it. It wasn’t until half-time then that I got chatting to the doctor, and he was like, ‘That’s definitely broken.’ So it was even worse to learn that I’d broken my hand in the process.

“I said to Michael [Harte] the physio, and to the doctor, ‘Don’t be taking me off.’ Maybe I should’ve in hindsight, knowing what was coming after it, but I just wanted to play. I wanted to strap it up at half-time but it ended up being too much then.

“I wouldn’t have had any grip on the ball or I wouldn’t have been able to catch the ball. I just played away.”

Enduring the 12-point defeat to Jim Gavin’s side in front of a packed Croke Park was a painful enough experience even before a throbbing, swollen hand was thrown into the mix.

Tiernan McCann Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

To compound matters, the injury meant the flying Red Hand wing-back couldn’t work for seven weeks after the game. McCann is Locum pharmacist and operates on a freelance basis around Dublin.

“I was seven weeks out of work because of it. That was the double impact. No real complications, it’s rather unsightly, but I wouldn’t worry about that.”

Living in Santry, he underwent surgery in the nearby Santry Sports Clinic to have three screws inserted into his hand, ruling him out for Killyclogher’s ultimately unsuccessful defence of the Tyrone SFC.

With his football over for 2017 and no work to occupy his mind, the 26-year-old says he spent his days “watching a lot of Netflix and stuff, and I was probably overthinking the whole thing, as I do.”

Tiernan McCann McCann was in eir sport as they announced details of live coverage of the forthcoming Allianz Leagues which will see 17 games broadcast across seven weekends Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

He continues: “I couldn’t play for Killyclogher and we were trying to retain the O’Neill Cup, so that was disappointing. Once I got into a few [Netflix] series, I can’t remember now, I was based between Dublin and home and I was doing rehab on it.”

Despite the heavy defeat Tyrone shipped to the All-Ireland champions, McCann believes they can be beaten.

“I don’t think anybody’s unbeatable. Last week, a lot of people on Sky Sports News were saying Man City were unbeatable. I’m a Liverpool fan and I was thinking, ‘When Liverpool get them at Anfield it’ll really test them.’ I don’t think any team is unbeatable.

“Mayo have been so close and maybe just a couple of wee things have led them astray, but ultimately, Dublin are there until someone goes and beats them.

“It’s my sixth year in the Tyrone team and there’s been a lot of new young lads coming in.

“We’ve a lot of lads in the group that maybe nobody outside of Tyrone has heard of yet that we’re hoping will step up. Paudie Hampsey was a really good example of that last year.

“Not many people would have known about him, he ended up marking Michael Murphy and winning man of the match in Ulster, kicking two points and going on to win an All-Star nomination. I know we’ve players that have that potential in the group and I’d be hoping they really sieze the opportunity and step up.”

Connor McAliskey Connor McAliskey is back in action with Tyrone Source: John McVitty/INPHO

Stephen O’Neill has been brought in by Mickey Harte as forwards coach, while Connor McAliskey’s return after a cruciate injury should also bolster the Red Hand’s attacking options.

McCann played alongside O’Neill for the final two years of his career and is impressed with his coaching acumen so far.

“He’s a fantastic role model for everybody. He was a really tough trainer, he was fantastic in games and combat. He always gave everything and was a good motivator within the squad too and was obviously Player of the Year in 2005.

“He’s been there and done it, won three All-Irelands. We should learn a lot from him and I know he’ll be of particular help to the lads inside having played in that position.

“We’ve done quite a number of drills with Stevie so far and all the stuff has been really, really good. He’s very hands on. His drills and training has been very good. Very innovative stuff in terms of movement and kickpassing.

“Connor’s a brilliant lad. He’s a very good football player. He’ll be a massive, massive bonus for us this year. We obviously missed him last year and it’s not easy. Sometimes people think you can just come back from these serious injuries and be the player he was.

“You have to be patient with him and it will take a while to get back to the levels he was at, because he was on a national stage a couple of years ago as one of the best forwards in Ireland. We’ve a number of them in there and hopefully they can step up now Sean [Cavaangh]‘s left and there’s a void there to fill. Hoping those lads will put their hands up.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10): [embed id="embed_1"]

TG4 to show three Allianz League games every Sunday as part of new spring schedule

O’Byrne Cup final may be postponed until next month if Portlaoise and Mullingar are unplayable

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool set sights on Man United, Chelsea look out-of-sorts and the Premier League talking points
Liverpool set sights on Man United, Chelsea look out-of-sorts and the Premier League talking points
Premier League clubs will pay special tribute to trailblazing black footballer Regis this weekend
Peter Crouch emerges as shock Chelsea target and the transfer window has gone mad
ARSENAL
Mourinho tells United to forget Sanchez and focus on Burnley
Mourinho tells United to forget Sanchez and focus on Burnley
Wenger: Alexis Sanchez loss won't hurt Arsenal as much as Van Persie departure
Arsenal's big December signing influences pursuit of Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'A trip to France is an assault on your senses. It's a good chance to show where we're at'
'A trip to France is an assault on your senses. It's a good chance to show where we're at'
Pienaar returns from injury as Montpellier name star-studded side for Leinster
Sexton rested as Cullen makes six changes for Leinster's trip to Montpellier
MUNSTER
Munster select unchanged side for the first time this season
Munster select unchanged side for the first time this season
'You have that stigma with you forever' - Former Ulster forward on his doping ban
Here's what your province needs to happen in the decisive Champions Cup pool matches
SIX NATIONS
Luckless Vunipola adds to England's injury woe as he's ruled out for 12 weeks
Luckless Vunipola adds to England's injury woe as he's ruled out for 12 weeks
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
Bath back row Mercer one of eight uncapped players in Eddie Jones' England squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie