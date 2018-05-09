  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Tiger's back! Woods confirms 20th Open Championship appearance this summer

Having missed the last two Opens, the three-time champion will compete for the Claret Jug at Carnoustie in July.

By The42 Team Wednesday 9 May 2018, 2:28 PM
TIGER WOODS IS set to make his 20th Open Championship appearance in July after confirming his entry into this yearâ€™s tournament at Carnoustie.

Tiger Woods, 2005 British Open Woods has won the Claret Jug three times. Source: Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

The Openâ€™s official website announced on Wednesday that Woods, a three-time winner of the Claret Jug, plans to play in Scotland after missing the previous two editions of the event at Royal Troon and Royal Birkdale.

At his fittest in several years after a fourth back surgery, Woods has been able to compete frequently on the PGA Tour this season and recorded top-five finishes at both the Valspar Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

He could only manage a 32nd-placed finish at the Masters, however, and 10 years have now passed since the former world number one claimed the most recent of his 14 major titles at the U.S. Open.

Woodsâ€™ Open victories came in 2000, 2005 and 2006 â€“ two triumphs at St Andrews followed by a successful title defence at Royal Liverpool.

In two previous appearances at Carnoustie, in 1999 and 2007 respectively, he finished seventh and 12th.

The 42-year-old is set to play with old rival Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler this week in the Players Championship at Sawgrass.

