  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 9 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bad news for Andy Murray as Wimbledon return looking less and less likely

The former world number one has suffered an injury setback following hip surgery.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 9 May 2018, 11:17 AM
58 minutes ago 441 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4001569
Andy Murray (file pic).
Image: Gareth Fuller
Andy Murray (file pic).
Andy Murray (file pic).
Image: Gareth Fuller

IT LOOKS LIKE Andy Murray could miss Wimbledon — and effectively the entire grass-court season — with concerns raised surrounding his recovery from hip surgery.

The double champion has not played competitively since last year’s tournament, as he bowed out at the quarter-final stage, and underwent an operation on his right hip in January in Australia. The injury had proved problematic for some time.

It’s being reported that his recovery has ran into difficulty and he hasn’t done a whole lot on court in the past two weeks.

At the end of March, 30-year-old Murray publicly committed to play in June’s Rosmalen Grass Court Championships in The Netherlands.

And meanwhile, a spokesperson for Queens — the grass-court tournament that starts on 18 June, two weeks before Wimbledon — confirmed to the Telegraph that the Scot was still on their entry list and competing as of now.

“Wimbledon is such a long way off,” he said. “Nearly two months, in fact, it seems premature to be writing him off.

“We certainly have had no news to that effect. He is still on our entry list [posted on Tuesday], which is the strongest in the history of the tournament, with six of the world’s top 10 and 17 of the top 30 featured, along with former champions and finalists.

“It could happen, but there has been no word from his camp. We expect to be working with him in promoting the event at some point in the coming weeks.”

That is looking unlikely as of now though.

After going under the knife, the former world number one stated that his plan was to return for the grass-court season, or potentially before that, but he wouldn’t rush anything.

Some reports suggest that he’ll miss the entire grass-court season — and if he misses Wimbledon that will effectively be the case — with whispers from his camp proposing that a hard-court return in August is the realistic target.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I looked up and the side of my face dropped. I had lost all of my speech’

Curry-inspired Warriors and Rockets to face off in tasty West finals showdown

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
PSG invite losing captain to lift Coupe de France trophy after clinching the treble
PSG invite losing captain to lift Coupe de France trophy after clinching the treble
Atletico Madrid 'fed up' with Barcelona over 'inappropriate' pursuit of Griezmann
'I hate him, that b******! He's such a difficult player to play against'
HURLING
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
As it happened: Clare v Limerick, Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
ALEX FERGUSON
Is Jose Mourinho in danger of being left behind by the new all-singing, all-dancing world of elite football?
Is Jose Mourinho in danger of being left behind by the new all-singing, all-dancing world of elite football?
Sir Alex Ferguson sitting up and talking to family - reports
Jones: 'I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully he'll recover well'
LIVERPOOL
'We are not walking alone': Liverpool fan Sean Cox remains in critical condition
'We are not walking alone': Liverpool fan Sean Cox remains in critical condition
Sadio Mane excited about potential Liverpool link-up with €70m-rated Lyon midfielder
Liverpool’s Klopp extends Champions League final invite to Keita

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie