Bad news for Andy Murray as Wimbledon return looking less and less likely

IT LOOKS LIKE Andy Murray could miss Wimbledon — and effectively the entire grass-court season — with concerns raised surrounding his recovery from hip surgery.

The double champion has not played competitively since last year’s tournament, as he bowed out at the quarter-final stage, and underwent an operation on his right hip in January in Australia. The injury had proved problematic for some time.

It’s being reported that his recovery has ran into difficulty and he hasn’t done a whole lot on court in the past two weeks.

At the end of March, 30-year-old Murray publicly committed to play in June’s Rosmalen Grass Court Championships in The Netherlands.

And meanwhile, a spokesperson for Queens — the grass-court tournament that starts on 18 June, two weeks before Wimbledon — confirmed to the Telegraph that the Scot was still on their entry list and competing as of now.

“Wimbledon is such a long way off,” he said. “Nearly two months, in fact, it seems premature to be writing him off.

“We certainly have had no news to that effect. He is still on our entry list [posted on Tuesday], which is the strongest in the history of the tournament, with six of the world’s top 10 and 17 of the top 30 featured, along with former champions and finalists.

“It could happen, but there has been no word from his camp. We expect to be working with him in promoting the event at some point in the coming weeks.”

That is looking unlikely as of now though.

After going under the knife, the former world number one stated that his plan was to return for the grass-court season, or potentially before that, but he wouldn’t rush anything.

Some reports suggest that he’ll miss the entire grass-court season — and if he misses Wimbledon that will effectively be the case — with whispers from his camp proposing that a hard-court return in August is the realistic target.

