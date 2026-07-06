Nottingham Forest appoint Oliver Glasner as new head coach

NOTTINGHAM FOREST HAVE appointed former Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner as their new head coach.

The 51-year-old guided Palace to their first ever major silverware, the 2025 FA Cup, following it up with triumph in the Community Shield, then in May cemented his legacy after Palace lifted the Conference League trophy.

Previously, the Austrian steered Eintracht Frankfurt to victory in the 2021-22 Europa League, their first major European trophy in more than four decades.

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Glasner said: “I’m delighted to join Nottingham Forest as head coach.

“From my very first conversations with the owner and the leadership team, it was evident to me that they have a clear vision for this football club and complete trust and belief in me and my staff to build a strong future together over the long term.

“That trust and shared commitment, together with the potential that I see within the squad, were key factors for me and I am excited about what we can achieve together.

“Nottingham Forest is a club with incredible prestige and history, a two-time European Champion with one of the most passionate fan bases in football.

“Our aim is to build a team that can help take the club to the next level in the years ahead and that our supporters can be proud of.

“My immediate focus is on meeting the players and staff and getting to work as we begin pre-season.

“I’m excited for the future and will work tirelessly to represent this great club with pride and to bring success on the pitch. I can’t wait to get started.”