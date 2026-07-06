England's Henderson suffers freak injury after falling over advertising hoarding during celebrations

THOMAS TUCHEL WAS left with mixed emotions after 10-man England’s heroic World Cup win against Mexico was followed by Jordan Henderson sustaining “quite a serious injury” falling over an advertising hoarding during the celebrations.

The Estadio Azteca witnessed a thrilling last-16 tussle on Sunday evening, with the visitors making a dream start through Jude Bellingham’s quick fire brace before Julian Quinones struck and Jarell Quansah saw red.

England captain Harry Kane scored a penalty and then gave away one converted by Raul Jimenez as Tuchel’s 10 men dug deep to seal a chaotic 3-2 win and set up a quarter-final against Norway.

The final whistle sparked wild celebrations, with players pouring onto the pitch before standing in front of their fans for a now traditional rendition of Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’.

But unused substitute Henderson took a nasty fall climbing back over the advertising boards following the sing along, leaving the field on a stretcher before being taken to a hospital in Mexico City.

It was later confirmed he would not return to Kansas City with the rest of the squad on Sunday evening as he continued to receive medical treatment.

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“My emotions are very mixed,” England boss Tuchel said. “I’m just proud of the mentality and the attitude.

“Round of 32, round of 16 is the moment in tournaments where you find a way to win.

“We did it with pure mentality, with heart. We overcame every obstacle that was thrown at us.

“I am so proud of the mentality and the will of this team. It is a very, very special night for us.

“Mixed feelings also because I am exhausted, of course, and emotional but also sad because Jordan got injured.

“He injured his wrist. He is at the moment at the hospital, so it is quite a serious injury.

“It just doesn’t fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us. I don’t know the procedure what is going on. I just did the press, and the doc told me he’s in hospital.”

It was a disappointing moment on a night that will live long in the memory for all involved at the Azteca.

From playing at altitude in front of a raucous crowd and Quansah’s red card to a delayed kick-off, England had to overcome all manner of obstacles against the World Cup co-hosts.

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Englands players celebrate in front of supporters at full-time (Nick Potts/PA) PA PA

Mexico had only lost two of their previous 89 competitive matches at the Azteca and England’s reward is a Miami quarter-final with Norway on Saturday.

“In the build-up it never felt like a round of 16,” Tuchel said. “It still now doesn’t feel like a round of 16. It feels almost like we won a final or something.

“This last moment where the referee takes the whistle to his mouth, and you know that you overcame 40–50 minutes with 10 men in the altitude against the home country, against a strong, strong Mexican team. This is a moment of joy.

“It is a heroic performance and a heroic result in the end. I’m so happy for the players. It ranks on the very, very highest level, of course, also for me to be part of this.

“To live this experience the last two days, to be in this country, to see the people on the side of the streets all the way to the stadium, such, such special moments.

“And to overcome it against all adversity, makes it very special and it will have a very special place for all of us.”

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