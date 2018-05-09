  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 9 May, 2018
'What LeBron has done is remarkable' - Tiger Woods explains what makes James so great

It’s all about longevity.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 9 May 2018, 11:59 AM
1 hour ago 1,943 Views 2 Comments
“AS ONE OF the greats in sports,” Tiger Woods is asked at a press conference ahead of The Players Championship.

“How much do you appreciate others in other sports that are great? How much do you relate?

“I’m thinking LeBron James, what he’s doing right now, do you know those clutch moments that you’ve had and relate it to other sports like him?”

14 majors to his name and 79 overall wins on the PGA Tour, Woods knows a thing or two about greatness in sport. Time is of the essence, he says. How long someone can stay at the top.

His answer, on what makes LeBron James — and others — so great, in full:

NBA: Playoffs-Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers King: LeBron James. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“First of all, I think that being great is doing something that no one can do, but also what separates those people, the ones you mentioned like LeBron or like what I’m thinking with M.J. or Gretzky, it’s just the duration.

“Being able to do it not just for one year or one game or a little spell, they’re able to do it for a number of years, and accumulate highlights that we will always look at. They’re peppered in our memories.

“You know, to dominate something is one thing. Every player out here can have one good week and blow away the field. Okay, great. Now can you do it for a month, can you do it for a year, now do it for a decade, do it for a decade plus. And then you start separating what is truly great.

“In our sport, there’s been a few guys who have had runs where they’ve lasted for well over a decade, into two, and that’s what separates greatness.

“And what LeBron has done for, what, 15 seasons now is just remarkable because it’s that type of longevity, and to be able to be up for that long a period of time. To be able to adjust, as well, because we all know as we age that we’re not going to be as athletic as we used to be, and so we have to do it different ways.

“And to be fluid and adjust and still be that talented and that good, and hats off to not just LeBron but the people I just named.”

Ex-Munster prop Mullen and outgoing Ulster stalwart Black a step closer to Test debut with USA

'Not planning to return any time soon' – Southampton give one-star review to hotel after late cancellation

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

