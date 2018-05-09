  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Ex-Munster prop Mullen and outgoing Ulster stalwart Black a step closer to Test debut with USA

Mullen moved to America to study in Texas A&M in 2011.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 9 May 2018, 11:42 AM
Mullen, left, packing down with Niall Scannell in 2010.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

FORMER MUNSTER U20 prop Paul Mullen has been included in the US Eagles squad for their June Tests against Russia, Scotland and Canada.

A product of Glenstal Abbey, Mullen was tighthead for the combined Munster/Connacht side that played in the curtain-raising fixture for the newly renovated Aviva Stadium.

Now 26, Mullen moved to study at Texas A&M in 2011 and currently plays for the Houston SaberCats.

In the camp ahead, Mullen will at some point find himself pitted against outgoing Ulster stalwart Callum Black â€“ who is hoping to win his first cap for his native country at the age of 32.

Callum Black Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Irish-qualified through his grandfather, Black represented Ireland at age grades up to U21 and toured with Emerging Ireland in 2014. He will return to play with Worcester Warriors in the Premiership next season.

The two newcomers join the more recognisable Irish Eagles in AJ MacGinty, Dylan Fawsitt and John Quill for the training camp beginning on 27 May for Tests in Denver, Houston and Nova Scotia.

US Eagles squad for June Tests 2018

Forwards: Chris Baumann (Leicester Tigers), Callum Black (Ulster),Â Nick Civetta (Newcastle Falcons), Cam Dolan,Â Tony Lamborn, Siaosi Mahoni (both San Diego Legion), Ben Landry,Â Dylan Fawsitt,Â John Quill (all Glendale Raptors), Eric Fry (Vannes),Â  Hanco Germishuys (Austin Elite),Â James Hilterbrand (Manly Marlins),Â Olive Kilifi (Seattle Seawolves),Â Samu Manoa (Toulon),Â Paul Mullen (Houston SaberCats), David Tameilau (Utah Warriors), Joe Taufeteâ€™e (Worcester Warriors).

Backs: Dylan Audsley,Â Shaun Davies, Â Nate Augspurger, Ben Cima, Ryan Matyas (all San Diego Legion), Marcel Brache (Western Force), Bryce Campbell, Will Magie (both Glendale Raptors),Â Ruben de Haas (Free State Cheetahs),Will Hooley (Bedford Blues), Paul Lasike (Utah Warriors), AJ MacGinty (Sale Sharks), Blaine Scully (Cardiff Blues).

Fixtures

v Russia, 9 June, Denver

v Scotland, 16 June, Houston

v Canada, 23 June, Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Henshawâ€™s miracle return ensures fulcrum of Leinsterâ€™s attack firing for Bilbao

Lowe set to return for Leinster for Champions Cup final in Bilbao

About the author:

Sean Farrell
